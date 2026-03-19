Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 957
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I must be completely clueless. Can you tell me where to read about the difference between them?
On the graph, work with the "Crosshair" tool
On the graph, work with the "Crosshair" tool
Thank you. But it's only pips. And pips?
This is an artificial concept. Number of pips == number of pips.
But some people call pips by the old-fashioned way what was in the four-digit quotes - the last digit. Now, the last digit is fifth and some people start to call it pips (at least, not pips), and the fourth one is points - pips. But these are the same points, only the quotations are now five-digit, and the size of one point is ten times less than in four-digit quotations.
This is an artificial concept. Number of pips == number of pips.
But some people call "pips" the old-fashioned way - the last digit in four-digit quotes. Now the last digit is the fifth, and some people began to call it pips (well, not pips at least), and the fourth - pips - points. But these are the same points, only the quotations are now five-digit, and the size of one point is ten times less than in four-digit quotations.
Thank you. I'm not that dumb, though. If you know it, please explain it to me.
I set a stop-loss for 30 points. The term here is pips. 30 pips. And if I use a slightly different understanding, I will express the same stop in the absolute price values, i.e. it will be 0.0030. This value of what? Pips, pips, points, ticks or... what is it called? Or is there no name for it?
Thank you. I'm not so dense after all. If you know, could you clarify this for me, please?
Here, I set a stop at 30 pips. The term here is pips. 30 pips. And if I use a slightly different understanding, I will express this same stop in absolute price values, i.e. it will be 0.0030. This value of what? Pips, pips, points, ticks or... what is it called? Or is there no name for it?
Delta? A margin in price value. Or in the value expressed in the price of the asset. All is one. The value of the increment expressed in price. And in pips it would be 30 in four-digit quotes, and 300 in five-digit quotes.
OK.
My EA takes at least 10 minutes to compile... There's an indicator with about 50 buffers, lots of objects. There is also a dll. Is there anything that can be done to speed up the compilation process? Well, the code must not compile so long!
Awful... If it's going to make $1 profit every 10 minutes... we can wait for it to compile.
That's a bitch... If it makes $1 profit every 10 minutes... you can wait for it to compile.
I've run the compilation, it's been 12 minutes...
well, yeah, it's been compiling for 12 minutes.
I've run the compilation, it's been 12 minutes...
Well, yes - 12 minutes of compilation time.
Apparently, it's more my hardware's fault... and my system.