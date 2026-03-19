Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 655
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Can you tell me how to find out TCP port I just downloaded a metatester separately ...
Relax... do it this way...Calculating only on history.
Wow! It's not easy. Thanks!
To search for equality of high[i] with any of the last three lower fractals, is it necessary to use an additional loop, or is it enough to add a digit somewhere?For some reason on Eurobucks M15, on the 21st at 9:15 did not put, although the condition was met and later also missed the signal.
For some reason I did not put it on Eurobucks M15, on the 21st at 9:15, although the condition was fulfilled and later the signal was also missed.
To search for equality for the last N fractals, add a condition to the function that increments the counter of fractals found and compares that counter to the max. possible value. As long as the max possible value is not reached, the fractals are searched for.
For some reason I did not put it on EUROBAX M15, on the 21st at 9:15, although the condition was fulfilled and later the signal was also missed.
If high [1] equals low [8] on the chart, can it be different in the quotes.
The arrow appears in place of the first tick of M15, on the 21st at 9:15, if i+4 is replaced by i+7 here
There is no arrow in place of the second tick at 14:15, but if you put i+6 it appears, but the one at 9:15 disappears.
What to do?
If high [1] equals low [8] on the chart, can it be different in the quotes.
The arrow appears in place of the first tick of M15, on the 21st at 9:15, if i+4 is replaced by i+7 here
There is no arrow in place of the second tick at 14:15, but if you put i+6 it appears, but the one at 9:15 disappears.
What to do?
Yes, about the quotes, of course you are right, it's just that I cannot check myself as I have different values in those places.
What to do?! Try to figure out what i+4 (7,6, etc.) means and heroically fix the code, at the same time showing me where I made a mistake!
How to determine the trend correctly programmatically?
First of all, tell me how to define it correctly, not programmatically, and then it will be easier to see where to "dig". And, of course, describe in a few words how to enter it.
How do I define a trend correctly in software?
The right question on the subject
+++
How to determine the trend correctly using the program?
I know, but I won't tell you. I do it myself.
My point is that a trend can be detected. When I was deliberately trying to determine the trend/flat, I did not succeed. I was working on another strategy and it worked by accident. It may not be great but it is better than all available in the terminal and some third-party tools. Although all of them are one and the same.I realized it just the other day.