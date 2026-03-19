Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 537
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Please advise how to deal with the fact that the EA is not put on the chart. It is placed and self-deleted with the error uninit reson 8.The same version of the build and the same broker.
Good day to all.
Please advise how to deal with the fact that the EA is not put on the chart. It is placed and self-deleted with uninit reson 8 error .On VPS everything works, same build version, same broker.
The EA is standing compiled. There is no way to get into the code and fix anything. How can a layman fix it? I am running Windows 10. My computer died about 2 weeks ago and after reinstalling it cannot be restarted ((
Thank you, Vitaly
The Expert Advisor is compiled. There is no way to get into the code and fix anything. How can a layman fix it? I have Windows 10. My computer died about 2 weeks ago and after reinstalling it cannot be restarted ((
Thank you, Vitaly.
My Expert Advisor is compiled. It is impossible to get into the code and fix something. How can a layman fix it? I have Windows 10. My computer died about 2 weeks ago and after reinstalling it cannot be restarted ((
If your EA works fine on VPS, but it does not work on another computer, then you can assume that during initialization this EA calls some external indicator, which you do not have on your computer or it is located somewhere in another folder. Take a closer look at what the EA writes in the "Journal" tab, where all errors are logged and in the "Experts" tab. Perhaps you will see a message there that will help you understand the reason for the error.
Why is there no Manual confirmation in the Advisors now? Don't use them?
Good afternoon everyone!
Guys, if anyone has encountered this, please help... There is a code, here it is:So, for some reason, not always and not all orders are opened. There are no errors. The orders may open one or two or all of them but they don't always do it.
TP_1, TP_2, TP_3, TP_4 are always greater than zero. There are also no errors in the log. Why may this be and how to deal with it?
Good afternoon everyone!
Guys, if anyone has encountered this, please help... there's a code, here it is:So, for some reason, not always and not all orders are opened. There are no errors. The orders may open one or two or all of them, but it doesn't always happen.
TP_1, TP_2, TP_3, TP_4 are always greater than zero. There are also no errors in the log. Why can this be and how can it be dealt with?