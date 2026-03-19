Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 464
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Hello! On PC I bought an indicator (for 5 activations), downloaded it, activated it! It appeared in the "Market" folder, worked fine. At work, bought another indicator from the same manufacturer on the Note ->downloaded->activated->copied it from the "Market" folder, transferred it to the PC.
It showed up in the lists, but doesn't work... Decided to delete both, thinking I'd be able to download again as I have them purchased, but... The only options in the marketplace are buy-download demo-rent! Any advice on how to restore purchased indicators, and how to properly transfer indicators to different PCs?
Got that, but how do I download now? The market only offers me Buy-Release-Demo-rental... When I bought, I wasn't authorized in the program...
Help terminal: Downloading previously purchased applications andProduct Update.
I think I've got it, gentlemen))
double Test=100/(300*SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE));
That's how it works, thank you all)
1) MT4 - iMA Returns a moving average indicator handle. Only one buffer.
applied_price
[Used price. Can be any of price constants ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE or handle of another indicator
I need to build an average by another indicator, and the averaging period ma_period will be taken by another indicator starting from what point ?
2) MT4, built-in Momentum indicator... I can't find the price to apply it to :(
3) Can I place 3 indicators MA 4,9,18 in one window? There was an old system, entering when the shortest MA is higher than the other two.
1) MT4 - iMA Returns a moving average indicator handle. Only one buffer.
applied_price
[Used price. Can be any of price constants ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE or handle of another indicator
I need to build an average by another indicator, and the averaging period ma_period will be taken by another indicator starting from what point ?
2) MT4, built-in Momentum indicator... I can't find the price to apply it to :(
3) In one window may I place 3 indicators with MA 4,9,18 ?
1. MT4 has no indicator handles
2. Apply to any price from the ENUM_APPLED_PRICE enumeration.
3 You can, who prohibits it?
1. There are no indicator handles in MT4
2. Apply to any price from the ENUM_APPLED_PRICE enumeration
3 You may, who prohibits it?
2. I did not find price selection in indicator properties, only period in "Input Parameters" tab.
3. When adding a second indicator, a new subwindow is created.
1. So I can't plot the MA from another indicator ? Or rather take the average (MA) of n-most values of another indicator from the EA ?
2. I did not find any price selection in the indicator properties, only period in the tab "Input Parameters".
3. When adding a second indicator, a new subwindow is created.
1. Can iMaOnArray()
2. Maybe you have looked at the wrong Momentum? Indicators --> Oscillators --> Momentum
3. Your MAs in the subwindow are strange. Where do you get it all? Indicators --> Trending --> Moving Average
To see "what it's drawing" throw this indicator with the same parameters into the same Expert window.
Use the CopyBuffer function to get the values of an array.
good afternoon
Handle received
Buffer added.
indicator_handle, - which indicator to take from
0, - what buffer number (there are 2 buffers in this indicator)
0, - from which position
2, - how many we copy
Buffer1 - where we copy it
That's it.
Then, I want to assign a value from the buffer to the variable, to make sure it has been copied, but it won't work.
What I do wrong?
Today I re-tested it - it worked, miracles...