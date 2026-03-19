Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 459
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With this error to servicedesk.
Yeah, but later, they're always busy anyway...
I described it above: (string) before the variable name.
MT5?
Maybe I'm dumb of course and don't understand the deep idea encoded in the syntax, but the code:
string comm="CountPendingOrder_OB_"+(String)CountMarketOrder_OB;
Not passed by the compiler. Or is the idea to make a separate string variable, which will be assigned a value depending on the numeric variable?
Error in MT4.
Yeah, but later, they're always busy anyway...
Maybe I'm dumb of course and don't understand the deep idea encoded in the syntax, but the code:
string comm="CountPendingOrder_OB_"+(String)CountMarketOrder_OB;
Not allowed by the compiler. Or the idea is to make a separate string variable which will be assigned a value depending on the numeric variable?
Error in MT4.
String should be written with a small letter.
string should be written with a small letter.
Hooray, hooray! It's beautiful!
Thank you.
Whoo-hoo! It's beautiful!
Thank you.
Is it possible for the language to generate graphical files - in any format?
The goal is to plot an array of points with dimensionality and save it as a graphical file, is this possible?
Is it possible for the language to generate graphical files - in any format?
The goal is to plot an array of points with dimensionality and save it as a graphical file, is this possible?
On a kanvas to draw on. That's for the drummer - he's been doing his studies.
Draw on canvas. It's up to drubashka - he's been doing some research.
Yes, but these are piecemeal instances and viewing in a browser - I'm interested in a graphic bmp file though.
Or maybe someone knows a third-party program for batch plotting and converting them to graphic file(s)?
Есть ли возможность у языка формировать графические файлы - в любом формате?
The goal is to plot an array of points while maintaining dimensionality and save it as a graphical file, is this possible?