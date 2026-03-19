Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 459

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Anatoli Kazharski:
With this error to servicedesk.

Yeah, but later, they're always busy anyway...


Tapochun:

I described it above: (string) before the variable name.

MT5?

Maybe I'm dumb of course and don't understand the deep idea encoded in the syntax, but the code:

string comm="CountPendingOrder_OB_"+(String)CountMarketOrder_OB;


Not passed by the compiler. Or is the idea to make a separate string variable, which will be assigned a value depending on the numeric variable?


Error in MT4.

[Deleted]  
-Aleks-:

Yeah, but later, they're always busy anyway...


Maybe I'm dumb of course and don't understand the deep idea encoded in the syntax, but the code:

string comm="CountPendingOrder_OB_"+(String)CountMarketOrder_OB;


Not allowed by the compiler. Or the idea is to make a separate string variable which will be assigned a value depending on the numeric variable?


Error in MT4.

String should be written with a small letter.

 
Tapochun:

string should be written with a small letter.

Hooray, hooray! It's beautiful!

Thank you.

[Deleted]  
-Aleks-:

Whoo-hoo! It's beautiful!

Thank you.

You're welcome.
 

Is it possible for the language to generate graphical files - in any format?

The goal is to plot an array of points with dimensionality and save it as a graphical file, is this possible?

 
-Aleks-:

Is it possible for the language to generate graphical files - in any format?

The goal is to plot an array of points with dimensionality and save it as a graphical file, is this possible?

Draw on a canvas. This is for the drummer - he has been studying it.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
On a kanvas to draw on. That's for the drummer - he's been doing his studies.
You paged?
 
Karputov Vladimir:
You'll remember it... :))
 
Artyom Trishkin:
Draw on canvas. It's up to drubashka - he's been doing some research.

Yes, but these are piecemeal instances and viewing in a browser - I'm interested in a graphic bmp file though.

Or maybe someone knows a third-party program for batch plotting and converting them to graphic file(s)?

 

Есть ли возможность у языка формировать графические файлы - в любом формате?

The goal is to plot an array of points while maintaining dimensionality and save it as a graphical file, is this possible?

A canvas is not needed here. You put your array into the indicator buffer and take a screenshot of the graph in one of the three formats (*.jpg, *.png, *.bmp).
Документация по MQL5: Операции с графиками / ChartScreenShot
Документация по MQL5: Операции с графиками / ChartScreenShot
  • www.mql5.com
Операции с графиками / ChartScreenShot - справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
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