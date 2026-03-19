Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 30
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Did a run on the tool on H1.
about 10% was done using the genetic algorithm.
Pressed stop and changed the parameters.
Now on startup - there is an "authorisation" in the agents.
If I change the instrument or period, everything starts to work.
I restarted the terminal, I restarted the agents - does not help.
I can't reboot.)
Please advise what for trouble?
Did a run on the tool on H1.
about 10% was done using the genetic algorithm.
Pressed stop and changed the parameters.
Now on startup - there is an "authorisation" in the agents.
If I change the instrument or period, everything starts to work.
I reset the terminal and restarted the agents - does not help.
I can't reboot.)
Please advise what for trouble?
I had this happen without any additional parameter changes, I just keep optimizing.
It seems that this innovation with continuation of optimizations doesn't go quite smoothly.
I couldn't do anything about it. At first I thought that my computer would think about it and continue optimizing... But no... this authorization hangs there.
I decided to do the following. I went back to my old method, "starting from scratch".
I wrote a short BAT which deletes folders cache,logs,agent.... It is possible to delete it manually.
Please tell me if this design can work on weekends and in general, i.e. I haven't seen it working.
Why in the form of an expert? There are no tics anyway.
Please tell me if it can work at weekends, and in general, such a design, that is, I have not seen it work.
Someone kindly sent you the script yesterday: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3775/page179#comment_305342
As for the current question: if unpacking goes into OnInit(), it should print at any program startup, including at weekends.
Thank you!!!
In expert form, no ticks, I was counting on it working at least once, it's OnInit.
I've had this happen without any additional parameter changes, but just a continuation of optimisation.
Apparently, this innovation with continuation of optimizations does not go quite smoothly.
I could not do anything about it. At first I thought that the computer would think about it and would continue... But no... this authorization hangs.
I decided to do the following. I went back to my old method, "starting from scratch".
I wrote a short BAT which deletes folders cache,logs,agent.... It is possible to delete it manually.
I'll give it a try. I'll give it a try.
Yedelkin, I can't reboot because the server will take too long to do it...
Thank you!!!
In expert form, no ticks, I was counting on it working at least once, it's OnInit.
Someone kindly sent you the script yesterday: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3775/page179#comment_305342
And as for the current question: if unprinting goes into OnInit(), it should print at any program startup, including weekends.
Thanks!!! So, I've got some sort of, uh, flaws...
It worked! I'm sorry, I don't know what it was before.
But here.
2012.09.01 17:29:23 PrintPERIOD (EURUSD,M5) The value of PERIOD_W1 corresponds to 32769
2012.09.01 17:29:23 PrintPERIOD (EURUSD,M5) ID PERIOD_W1 corresponds to 32769
2012.09.01 17:29:23 PrintPERIOD (EURUSD,M5) ID PERIOD_MN1 corresponds to 49153
2012.09.01 17:29:23 PrintPERIOD (EURUSD,M5) PERIOD_D1 ID has the value 16408
2012.09.01 17:29:23 PrintPERIOD (EURUSD,M5) ID PERIOD_H4 corresponds to the value 16388
2012.09.01 17:29:23 PrintPERIOD (EURUSD,M5) ID PERIOD_H1 corresponds to the value 16385
2012.09.01 17:29:23 PrintPERIOD (EURUSD,M5) ID PERIOD_M30 has the value 30
2012.09.01 17:29:23 PrintPERIOD (EURUSD,M5) With the PERIOD_M15 ID there is 15
2012.09.01 17:29:23 PrintPERIOD (EURUSD,M5) The PERIOD_M1 identifier has the value 1
2012.09.01 17:29:23 PrintPERIOD (EURUSD,M5) The PERIOD_W1 identifier has the value 32769
Thank you!!! Interesting!!!
Yeah, it's actually the script offered to me that writes it, which I have inserted into the on tick function of my EA!
Has anyone used MoneyFixedRisk?
I use it like this:
cSymbol = new CSymbolInfo();
cSymbol.Name(Symbol());
cSymbol.Refresh();
cMoney = new CMoneyFixedRisk();
cMoney.Percent(2.0);
cMoney.Init(cSymbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 1.0);
double sl = cSymbol.Ask()-Point()*50;
double lot = cMoney.CheckOpenLong(cSymbol.Ask(), sl);
Always returns 0.
If I set stoploss = 0, it returns minlot.
Demo account, there is 10000 dollars in the account) but why it returns zero I don't understand....