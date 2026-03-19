Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 235
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Good afternoon!
Please help.
What program/advisor can translate courses from Metatrade4/5 to Excel?
Thank you!
Hello!
I'm asking for help and advice:
Signals have stopped being copied.
They open when I subscribe, but they don't copy from there.
Two different forex broker, two different accounts. Two different signals.
Why is the delimiter in the csv file not taken into account and all elements are on the same side without tabulation I don't understand what I'm doing wrong
Why is the delimiter in the csv file not taken into account and all elements are on the same side without tabulation I don't understand what I'm doing wrong
Dear forum users. Please help me deal with one issue: I have purchased a paid indicator on the Market, but not the computer I would like it to go to. According to the rules, which hang on the Market, I can put the same indicator on 5 computers. I searched through all the information - I don't understand how to do it. Can someone please explain.
Thank you.
Dear forum users. Please help me deal with one issue: I have purchased a paid indicator on the Market, but not the computer I would like it to go to. According to the rules, which hang on the Market, I can put the same indicator on 5 computers. I searched through all the information - I don't understand how to do it. Can someone please explain.
Thank you.
I have to assume you need to go to Market from each working machine and make additional activations.
But they are not infinite...
You have to go to the market from each working machine and make additional activations.
But they are not infinite...
Yeah, I know they're not infinite. They're infinite and not necessary. I tried it, played it and quit. If I try to install this indicator from Martet on another computer, won't it take money off my account again?
If I didn't have money in my account, I wouldn't bother. But paying multiple times is not the right thing to do.
Yes, I understand that they are not infinite. They are endless and unnecessary. I tried it, played it and gave it up. If I try to install this indicator with Martha on another computer, won't it take money out of my account again?
If I didn't have money in my account, I wouldn't bother. But paying multiple times is not the right thing to do.
Afternoon!
I am trying to write an EA using a custom indicator.
I have the following questions:
1 .InMQL4when using an indicator it is possible to use different indicator lines by specifying the line index. For example, the oscillator has two lines and needs two values.
How in MQL5can Iget several values of different buffers of one indicator?
2 .For the speed of testing, I will use fetching values on a new bar (once fetching a value on a new bar, writing it and resetting it after the arrival of a new bar, and so on).
Question, where is better to check the new bar in OnInit or OnTick?
Afternoon!
I am trying to write an EA using a custom indicator.
I have the following questions:
1 .InMQL4when using an indicator it is possible to use different indicator lines by specifying the line index. For example, the oscillator has two lines and needs two values.
How in MQL5can Iget several values of different buffers of one indicator?
2 .For the speed of testing, I will use fetching values on a new bar (once fetching a value on a new bar, writing it and resetting it after the arrival of a new bar, and so on).
The question is, where is better to check the new bar in OnInit or OnTick?