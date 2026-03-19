Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 234

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C-4:
The easiest way is to load the CSV file into Excel and update it from the Expert Advisor. The program itself, which would write the data in CSV, you have to write in MQL.
Maybe it makes sense to order an Expert Advisor in the "Jobs" section
 
singapurq:
it might make sense to order an advisor in the "Jobs" section
Good option.
 
Will it be possible to set indicators for MT4 in the mql5 marketplace ?
 
Igor_Trade:
Will it be possible to set indicators for MT4 in the mql5 market?
What's wrong with mt4 market?)
 
I press "market" in mql4 and they move me to mql5
 
Igor_Trade:
Will it be possible to set indicators for MT4 in the mql5 marketplace ?
The market is unified. It just has a section for MQL4 and for MQL5. Checked. Indicators for both MQL4 and MQL5 are added wonderfully.
 
Igor_Trade:
Will the mql5 marketplace be able to set indicators for MT4 ?

Here's a look, you have to click on the drop-down list:

Adding a code to the Market

 

Thank you. Trying to register as a seller now ("confirm phone number" step)

It says"Error in sending SMS code".

Wrote to support - silence... what to do?

wait for Monday?

 
Igor_Trade:

Thank you. Trying to register as a seller now ("confirm phone number" step)

It says"Error in sending SMS code".

Wrote to support - silence... what to do?

Wait for Monday?

Probably:Technical maintenance on 12 and 13 April 2014

 

Can we conclude from this that the forum thread with the vote does not count as read?

If this has been discussed elsewhere before, please provide a link.

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