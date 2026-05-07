Setting up SlickEdit to work with and compile MQL4/5 documents. - page 6
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Thank you very much.
I did everything according to the instructions. It's working.
True SE version is 17 and I imported settings from 16, but it seems to be working.
There is a question. How to configure possibility to collapse part of code between curly brackets into a line.
Hotkeys can be set up. I personally don't use these features myself - I try to have the whole function code visible at a glance, otherwise I break it up into smaller functions. Also, the capabilities of the project navigator overshadow the desire to use the folding features.
The SE version is 17 and the settings were imported from 16, but it seems to work.
There is a question. How to configure the ability to collapse part of the code between curly brackets into a line.
I don't know about 17, but 16 has "Selective Display" panel by default, and it has "Hide Selected Lines" button.
And by the way, you can edit the context menu yourself:
I have filled the file with headers of all MQL4 functions (except for those indicators), plus I have put some part of the reference book in the function comments. You can include it in the project and the variables and their types will be highlighted when dialing the function.
A lot of work done - impressive! Thank you.
And there is no need to write in the code (otherwise the compiler will generate a lot of messages about unused functions)
#include <AllMQL4.mqh>.
Standard MQL5 structures.
Updated MQL5 keywords (including new ones in latest builds).
Thanks to Ilyas for his assistance.
I just recently learned the following trick: if you properly form a comment over a declared object (any), then on hovering the cursor over the corresponding object in the body of the program you will get the following pop-up comment:
-borrowed from Intger.
The editor automatically detects the corresponding comment items.
Thank you.