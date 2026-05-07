Setting up SlickEdit to work with and compile MQL4/5 documents. - page 4
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If you want the SE to automatically track changes to an open file by another program, you should ensure that the appropriate settings are present:
The SE will then alert you that the open file has been modified by another program, prompting you to save the changes or discard them:
Clicking the "Diff Selected" button launches a file comparison utility where you can see the changes made (or correct them yourself):
Updated and added MQL4 and MQL5 keywords.
You can just replace the file in c:\Users\<Username>\Documents\My SlickEdit Config\16.0.0\ folder
unless, of course, you have changed keywords in languages other than MQL4 and MQL5. Otherwise open the file in a text editor, or directly in SE, and replace the keywords with the new ones.
Big update of MQL5 language keywords.
Replace user.vlx with a new one (attached).
Many thanks to mql5 (Ilyas Sharapov) for their collaboration and assistance in compilation of the list.
SZY Perhaps, there will be a glossary in Documentation, and then it will be easier to create and update the list.
joo, thanks for the thread and the tool you described... have a question for a beginner to use this universal editor...
Here I have created the first file... and immediately I see that there is text in red...
Here I have created the first file... and immediately I see that there is text in red...
Most likely, the mq5 and/or mqh extensions were not linked in the settings to one of the standard languages or to a newly created custom language.
Either go to the settings and bind the required extensions to one of the languages (I recommend to C++) or just import the settings from one of the files located on the pages of this branch.
Did everything according to the instructions. Now another problem. There was an error when importing the settings. Could it be because the username is in Cyrillic?
Did everything according to the instructions. Now another problem. There was an error when importing the settings. Could it be because the username is in Cyrillic?