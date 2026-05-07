Setting up SlickEdit to work with and compile MQL4/5 documents. - page 2
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And here is the settings file (archive).
Recently with the MT5 update, new keywords appeared in MQL5.
I will show you how I added these words to the syntax highlighting:
By the way, you already know how to add keywords to the syntax highlighting .....
Atacha archive with the SE settings. To import it, do the following
...and point to the archive file.
I wish the community new profitable projects, and the completion of old ones!
Good luck!
Happy New Year 2012!
Can I do it now? ;)
Thank you, Andrew!
Can we do it now? ;)
Thank you, Andrei!
Now you can. :)
Welcome to this thread to discuss and share experiences with anyone who has any problems or questions about setting up and working with the SE. There are a lot of details on the detailed setup of the backlight, and many, many other things left out of the picture. Questions are therefore inevitable.
Thank you so much! :-)
It all seemed to work at once...
And there is no way to separate errors and warnings by colour in the compiler window? :-)
Thank you so much! :-)
It all seemed to work at once...
And there is no way to separate errors and warnings by colour in the compiler window? :-)
The colour of errors in the compiler log window will probably not work.
If I double-click on one error or warning, the cursor will go to the right place in the code. Although it works only with MQL5 compiler, apparently, MQL4 compiler doesn't provide the necessary information for that - although the errors themselves are displayed in the compiler log.
Please advise, something I could not find where the encoding of the source is set, although I'm not sure that this is the problem...
the essence of the problem is that when you copy a part of the text from the slick with the Russian language and paste it somewhere in the output we get not Russian, but crocodiles, although if you open the source in a text editor, then the encoding is all right...
What is the problem here and how can I get around it?
the essence of the problem is that when you copy a part of the source text from a slick with the Russian language and paste it somewhere in the output we get not Russian, but crocodiles, although if you open the source itself in a text editor, then the encoding is OK...
What's the problem and how to work around it?
Please advise, something I could not find where the encoding of the source is set, although I'm not sure that this is the problem...
the essence of the problem is that when you copy a part of the source text from the slick with the Russian language and paste it somewhere in the output we get not Russian, but crocodiles, although if you open the source itself in a text editor, then the encoding is all right...
What is the problem here and how to get around?