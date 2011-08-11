Expert profiling conundrum - how not to exceed the 15 minute limit of the Championship - page 5
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In MT4 by a factor of three? So who's the sectarian nonsense here? About the "brands" thing, watch out for your megalomania.
About the religious bigotry towards me, maybe you are schizophrenic.
GODZILLA:
Да вот что уже один якобы тож "шизофреник" написал. Реализация индикаторов в виде классов на примере Zigzag и ATR . Который головой думать ещё не разучился и как скворец или дятел не повторяет якобы прописных истин книжной мудрости. Но для понимания таких вещей ещё и мозги нужны, которые далеко не у каждого есть в наличии. А у меня, например, совсем нет резона тратить собственную жизнь на доказательство каждому встречному того, что земля круглая, и жизнь всего одна и слишком коротка, даже если её увеличить в три раза.
There was a heated discussion with the author of this article here on this forum, I highly recommend you look it up and see how it ended.
Come on, let's not increase the size of our rebel camp with dirty tricks. My post with the word "schizophrenic" in no way referred to the author of this article, moreover, I did not hint at him, did not imply that and never intended to. Moreover the word "schizophrenic" was not used at all in the context of a discussion about indicators, but in the context of your interest in my religious views, about which you can know nothing, but it's not the first time you try to hurt them.
Well, here's what one supposedly "schizophrenic" has already written. The implementation of indicators as classes on the example of Zigzag and ATR . He still thinks with his brain and does not repeat the supposedly sacred truths of the book wisdom like a starling or a woodpecker. But to understand such things you need brains, which not everyone has. I, for example, have no reason to spend my life to prove to every man I meet that the earth is round, and life is only one and too short, even if it is tripled.
It's also not quite clear what are you trying to confirm with this article?
It confirms my assertions, if in MT4 iCustom() call took only 10% of time, in MT5, as you can see, even less.
It's also not quite clear what are you trying to confirm with this article?
It confirms my assertions, if in MT4 iCustom() call took only 10% of time, in MT5, as you can see, even less.
It's a simple hack for me to post a code, anonogue to this article, proving the validity of my assertions, which will instantly be charged to a dozen championship monkeys before the championship.
Can I ask a question?
m_rates[0].close is the last price of the bar not yet closed?
How can I useCopyClose?
Or maybe there is another way to deal with the main prices of the last bar
You do not have to share your tricks. The experiment must be set correctly. We write any code, even for(i=0;i<10;i++) and paste it into the Expert Advisor (just this code and nothing else). The same code we paste into the indicator (in the indicator there is only this code and nothing else, except for a buffer to copy it in the EA), we call the indicator from the EA. This way we estimate the time for using iCustom(), it will not increase much.
It takes me half a day to write such a code, which I do not have time for for obvious reasons. I used to put the code of an Expert Advisor based on indicator functions that worked three times faster than the indicator version in my articles at MQL4 website, but recently I looked through the articles and found no such Expert Advisor.
friends, don't argue with the boy with the answer.
m_rates[0].close is the last price of the bar that has not yet been closed?
i.e. how can i useCopyClose?
Or maybe there's another way to deal with the main price of the last bar
friends, don't argue with the boy with the answer.
m_rates[0].close is the last price of the bar that has not yet been closed?
i.e. how can i use CopyClose?
Or maybe there's another way to deal with the main price of the last bar
It takes me half a day to write such a code, which I do not have time for for obvious reasons. I used to put the code of an Expert Advisor based on indicator functions that worked three times faster than the indicator version in my articles at MQL4 site, but I looked through my articles recently and for some reason this Expert Advisor was not found.