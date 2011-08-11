Expert profiling conundrum - how not to exceed the 15 minute limit of the Championship - page 6
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Well, if it takes half a day of work to write such an Expert Advisor, then there's nothing to talk about.
m_rates[0].close is the last price of the bar not yet closed?
What does that mean? Your question was answered. Moreover, I answered it before I wrote the other post that you quoted and asked your question again.
CopyRates()
Why is everyone eager to do multicurrency, is there any substantiated evidence of their effectiveness somewhere or...?
What does that mean? Your question was answered. Moreover, I answered it before I wrote the other post that you quoted and asked your question again.
CopyRates()
That's the way it's meant to be understood. If I ask such simple questions, and it's clear that I do not understand them, then answer them simply, and better with a small example, if you're not too lazy. And you found such a picture somewhere!
MqlRates m_rates[];
ArraySetAsSeries(m_rates, true);
if(CopyRates(_Symbol, _Period, 0, 5, m_rates)<5)
p_close=m_rates[0].close; - Is this thing the last price in the still open bar?
"Or ..." :) I have never understood and never aspired to make multi-currency versions. Out of purely scientific and cognitive interest I studied the beginnings of OOP, and after that the multi-currency versions somehow asked for themselves. So in my case it is pure scientific adventurism, without any valid proof.
It should be understood this way. If I ask such simple questions, and you know that I do not understand them, you should answer them simply, preferably with a small example, if you are not too lazy.
You seem to be too lazy to follow the link and look at the example.
p_close=m_rates[0].close; - Is this the last price on the bar that is not yet closed?
it looks like you are too lazy to follow the link and see the exampleYou can't check it yourself? You have to get everyone to do your job for you.
If I'm not allowed to ask a question, I won't.
A question is not a question.
If an answer is obtained by a small effort on your part, then such a question gives him no respect.
a question is not a question.
if the answer comes out with little effort on your part, then such a question gives it no respect.
So I did. The test passed in 12 minutes instead of 16. All in all, gives a quarter time gain from "my" estimated time. But considering that there will be one more month of testing before the Championship starts, everything is in question.
What is the TF being used?
Maybe it makes sense to raise it, or to emulate raising it,
For example, by processing every fourth bar equal to the opening of the hour (I meant emulating H1 on M15).