Questions on MQL5 Wizard and standard library of trading classes - page 8
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Hello, Moderator!
Keeping up the theme of adapting MQL5 Wizard's 20 standard signal modules to custom indicators, I want to ask your advice on which of the standard modules will suit better, if not perfect, as the basis in your opinion, for OsMA oscillator, so that I could avoid "little blood" as it was with Parabolic SAR?
I thank you in advance for your reply.
PS.
So far, I have managed to adapt SignalRSI.mqh and SignalStochastic.mqh. But I had to make a lot of trouble with the latter. :)
Thank you again for the initial tip on Parabolic!
Hello, Moderator!
Keeping up the theme of adapting MQL5 Wizard's 20 standard signal modules to custom indicators, I want to ask your advice on which of the standard modules will suit better, if not perfect, as the basis in your opinion, for OsMA oscillator, so that I could avoid "little blood" as it was with Parabolic SAR?
I thank you in advance for your reply.
PS.
So far, I have managed to adapt SignalRSI.mqh and SignalStochastic.mqh. But I had to make a lot of trouble with the latter. :)
Thank you again for the initial tip on Parabolic!
I have no information about how to trade by OsMA. Look at which indicator it looks like by market patterns.
It all worked out for me. The AO indicator model is very good here.
I have another question today, but it comes from a slightly different direction of MQL5 Wizard's capabilities.
The essence of the question: How can one know in the code of an EA prepared with the help of MQL5 Wizard that the EA intends to open one of two possible market positions and which one is BUY or SELL? Or this cannot be known?
Hello, moderator!
Still, I would like to wait for an answer to the previous question.
And one more thing: if in the course of trading we need to modify Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, should we add the code in the generated Expert Advisor to OnInit or OnTick?
Hi, I'm using the standard library to open a position. Can you advise how best to organize the error handling function? The search didn't yield any results, I would be grateful for any links on this subject.
Hi!
1. Do I understand correctly thatthe standard Trade.mqhlibrary does not implement Market Execution?
2. In this kind of trading, there is no SL, TP, price set in the request. How does it get a Stop Level and how is it implemented? By a reverse stopper?
3. I know by experience that it works with Market Execution through the library, but I changed it to IOC. Stops are transmitted, but they are not set. I will implement an alternative.
Hi!
1. Do I understand correctly thatthe standard Trade.mqhlibrary does not implement Market Execution?
2. In this kind of trading, there is no SL, TP, price set in the request. How does it get a stop-leveller and how is it implemented? By a reverse stopper?
3. I found out through my own experience that it works with Market Execution using the library, but I changed it to IOC. Stops are passed, but they are not set. I will implement an alternative.
Stop Level is the minimum possible level for setting a Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders. This value is set on the trade server.
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If the trading server has the Market Execution mode, a position is opened first and then it should be modified by setting a Stop Loss/Take Profit. In theInstant Execution mode the protection and fixing (Stop Loss/Take Profit) can be set immediately.
If the trading server is set to Market Execution mode, first a position is opened and then it must be modified by setting a Stop Loss/Take Profit. In Instant Execution mode, protection and locking (Stop Loss/Take Profit) can be set immediately.
The Standard Library does not contain any algorithms to handle trading errors. Perhaps one of the forum gurus can tell us?
What, then, is its practical sense, and not its tester one? It seems to be there, but I can't use it. And why any questions on this subject, such as, for example, proposal to introduce such processing, or write an article by developers, or some guide on error handling, always meet silence on the part of developers? After all, they are the most competent on the subject - what's the problem? It looks strange, to say the least, that instead of something really useful there is a storage of a bunch of unnecessary indicators (0 comments, 0 requests for them), when the basis for trading - the ability to open and close trades - is missing. The question of the auto-trading emulator hangs unanswered. I would like to hear the answer.