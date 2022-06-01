MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester 3D Visualization - page 5
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My answer is short.
Just checked - it's searching correctly
My answer is short.
You may be wondering why a newbie needs 250 function examples; he only needs one simple example and not a minute of searching.
ZZZY Here's everything a newbie needs, and preferably right in the help, not somewhere on the server:
You're scaring me. Here's how much documentation and example there is for GetPointer:
Detailed description, lots of cross-references, huge example, "See also" list:
And all of this is available via the F1 key. And if you use Ctrl+F1, the amount of information is even greater.
You can specify additional words to refine your search - MQL5.com uses a good search engine with Russian and English morphology and proper ranking of results.
ps: if you work through a proxy, it is better to specify its parameters in the editor settings.
I just checked - it's searching correctly.
I checked, too. Nothing came up.
I have a CDMA modem, so dynamic ip, if this is a problem, you know it's hard for a beginner to overcome.
I didn't mean to scare you, I just gave you a screenshot of what I see in ME.
I have a CDMA modem, so dynamic ip, if this is a problem, you understand that a beginner can't overcome it.
I didn't mean to scare you, I just gave you a screenshot of what I see in ME.
Dynamic IP is not a problem.
Do you use a proxy browser or do you use a direct one? The problem may be in the proxy server or firewall. Write in the data of your proxy server in the settings:
Secondly, maybe you've disabled search categories:
Not for criticism, but for a suggestion.
All types of help and ways to call them are far from obvious to a beginner, I remember from my first experience back on MT4.
Maybe you should add a window when you first start the meta-editor with a message about what kinds of help exist in it and how to call them?
This is the first time I've heard about Ctrl+F1 help.
All types of help and ways to call them are far from obvious to a beginner, I remember from my first experience with MT4.
Maybe when you first start the meta-editor, you should add a window telling you what kinds of help exist in it and how to invoke them?
We have an idea to make an unobtrusive mechanism of prompts during work.
We will start on it a little later - we need to create a whole system of checkpoints so that the prompts are actually unobtrusive and do not torture people.
We have an idea to make an unobtrusive mechanism for hints as we go along.
We'll get onto it later - we need to create a whole system of checkpoints so that the prompts are actually unobtrusive and don't torture people.
Dynamic IP is not a problem.
Do you use a browser through a proxy or directly? The problem could be a proxy server or firewall. Write your proxy server details in the settings:
Second point - maybe the search categories are just disabled:
I don't use proxies but I have the categories the same as in the picture above.
Is this on or off?
Although I've tried it both ways, there's no result.
I don't use a proxy but I have the same categories as in the picture above.
Is this on or off?
ZS although I've tried it both ways and the result is zero.
But at the same time the lists of articles and codebase in the adjacent tabs are updated?
It's strange enough, because the same network access mechanism is used.