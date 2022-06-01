MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester 3D Visualization - page 2

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Urain:

Well, now that the euphoria has subsided, I'll allow a little criticism.

When the viewing angle is changed, the 3D graph runs away into oblivion, instead of being automatically centered.

This could be called a feature, if it were possible to display graphs of any size, then yes, for a more detailed consideration of some area probably such a feature would be needed. But at the moment I see that with any values of parameters field 3D graph is displayed at the same size.

It means that displaying the graph beyond the visibility limit could be considered a bug.

This is most likely not a bug. The developers just have not finalized this tool yet. This is a completely new feature and will probably be improved.
 

I remember someone wanted a lot of local extrema. :-)


MEx

 
Urain:

When you change the viewing angle, the 3D graph escapes into oblivion instead of automatically centring itself.

Changing the viewing angle is adjusted with the Home and PageUp keys.

I didn't find it immediately. There is no way with the mouse.

 
MetaDriver:

Changing the angle of view is regulated by the Home and PageUp keys.

I did not find it immediately. There's no way to do it with a mouse.

I found it, Home - the angle is bigger PageUp the angle is smaller, respectively End right, PageDown left.

And I foolishly keys with arrows kanifolili :o).

Probably need to change the control. On the arrows to have a function Home,PageUp,End,PageDown.

 
Note the control with the Ctrl key pressed.
 

Wow, the sea level is rising :o), now we can have a Noah's Flood.

We should write an abstract at the end of it. Apparently there will be a lot of new (unaccustomed) things.

 

It's also fun to look at the bottom sometimes.

The Deepwater Survey

 

Hello!

Could you do a normal visualisation like in MT4?

 

The next step is to be able to create three-dimensional indicators. We're waiting.

As long as they've created such an engine, it's a sin to keep it locked up just in the tester. It should work on all fronts!

 
MetaDriver:

The angle of view can be adjusted with the Home and PageUp keys.

I didn't find it immediately. There is no way to do it with a mouse.

Use the mouse wheel while holding down the Ctrl key
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