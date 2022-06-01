MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester 3D Visualization - page 2
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Well, now that the euphoria has subsided, I'll allow a little criticism.
When the viewing angle is changed, the 3D graph runs away into oblivion, instead of being automatically centered.
This could be called a feature, if it were possible to display graphs of any size, then yes, for a more detailed consideration of some area probably such a feature would be needed. But at the moment I see that with any values of parameters field 3D graph is displayed at the same size.
It means that displaying the graph beyond the visibility limit could be considered a bug.
I remember someone wanted a lot of local extrema. :-)
When you change the viewing angle, the 3D graph escapes into oblivion instead of automatically centring itself.
Changing the viewing angle is adjusted with the Home and PageUp keys.
I didn't find it immediately. There is no way with the mouse.
Changing the angle of view is regulated by the Home and PageUp keys.
I did not find it immediately. There's no way to do it with a mouse.
I found it, Home - the angle is bigger PageUp the angle is smaller, respectively End right, PageDown left.
And I foolishly keys with arrows kanifolili :o).
Probably need to change the control. On the arrows to have a function Home,PageUp,End,PageDown.
Wow, the sea level is rising :o), now we can have a Noah's Flood.
We should write an abstract at the end of it. Apparently there will be a lot of new (unaccustomed) things.
It's also fun to look at the bottom sometimes.
Hello!
Could you do a normal visualisation like in MT4?
The next step is to be able to create three-dimensional indicators. We're waiting.
As long as they've created such an engine, it's a sin to keep it locked up just in the tester. It should work on all fronts!
The angle of view can be adjusted with the Home and PageUp keys.
I didn't find it immediately. There is no way to do it with a mouse.