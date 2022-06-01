MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester 3D Visualization - page 7

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We will look for a problem with ctrl+f1
[Deleted]  
Wow, the matlab is resting
[Deleted]  

What is the terminal pumping during math calculations, after I start, the incoming traffic on the terminal is spinning like crazy and when it stops it freezes?

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IvanIvanov:


Can I have the formula for the second graph? Interesting to see how the algorithm performs on a plateau
 

event:
Можно формулу второго графика? Интересно проверить, как проявит себя алгоритм на плато

There are some interesting featureshere .

Тестовая многопеременная многоэкстремальная функция. - MQL4 форум
  • www.mql5.com
Тестовая многопеременная многоэкстремальная функция. - MQL4 форум
 
MigVRN:

There are some interesting featureshere .

Thank you! The last function contains some plateaus, I'll run it now.

PS posted a test function with a plateau - _https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/43553/page11#comment_1529873

Свои символы и свои датафиды в Метатрейдер 5
Свои символы и свои датафиды в Метатрейдер 5
  • www.mql5.com
Свои символы и свои датафиды в Метатрейдер 5. - Страница 11 - Категория: общее обсуждение
 
Renat:
Let's look for a problem with ctrl+f1
Any luck finding it? I've got MetaEditor 5.0 build 1035 from under 4, the same search doesn't work...
 
event:

Thank you! The last function contains some plateaus, I'll run it now.

Finding the peak of the function:

Trapfall

(-5..5)
MAX(1.0;-2.0)=0.0 one point!!!
MIN()= -0.917317 multiple points

pic

Step 0.1, finds no problem!

On a medium sized laptop:

2015.04.25 21:38:15 Statistics locals 1350 tasks (100%), remote 0 tasks (0%), cloud 0 tasks (0%)

2015.04.25 21:38:15 Statistics optimization passed in 0 minutes 11 seconds

2015.04.25 21:38:15 Tester optimization completed on pass 8704 (of 520251)

2015.04.25 21:38:15 Tester result cache was used 7354 times

2015.04.25 21:38:15 Tester genetics is over

2015.04.25 21:38:15 Tester Best result -0 produced at generation 8. Next generation 32

 

Hi all,

Just wondering if there's a way to view multiple tabs (timeframes) simultaneously for Strategy Tester Visualization window.  Thanks!

Files:
MT5_Strategy_Tester.jpg  67 kb
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