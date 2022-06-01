MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester 3D Visualization - page 7
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What is the terminal pumping during math calculations, after I start, the incoming traffic on the terminal is spinning like crazy and when it stops it freezes?
event:
Можно формулу второго графика? Интересно проверить, как проявит себя алгоритм на плато
There are some interesting featureshere .
There are some interesting featureshere .
Thank you! The last function contains some plateaus, I'll run it now.
PS posted a test function with a plateau - _https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/43553/page11#comment_1529873
Let's look for a problem with ctrl+f1
Thank you! The last function contains some plateaus, I'll run it now.
Finding the peak of the function:
(-5..5)
MAX(1.0;-2.0)=0.0 one point!!!
MIN()= -0.917317 multiple points
Step 0.1, finds no problem!
On a medium sized laptop:
2015.04.25 21:38:15 Statistics locals 1350 tasks (100%), remote 0 tasks (0%), cloud 0 tasks (0%)
2015.04.25 21:38:15 Statistics optimization passed in 0 minutes 11 seconds
2015.04.25 21:38:15 Tester optimization completed on pass 8704 (of 520251)
2015.04.25 21:38:15 Tester result cache was used 7354 times
2015.04.25 21:38:15 Tester genetics is over
2015.04.25 21:38:15 Tester Best result -0 produced at generation 8. Next generation 32
Hi all,
Just wondering if there's a way to view multiple tabs (timeframes) simultaneously for Strategy Tester Visualization window. Thanks!