MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester 3D Visualization

New comment
 

In the latest 419 build we have included a new 3D visualisation mode for test results.

Here is a short video showing how the tester works:


Just set the "Math calculations" mode for playback so that historical data is not transmitted and run the next Expert Advisor for the test with limits from -3.00 to 3.00 in increments of 0.025:

#property copyright "Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- input parameters
input double   x=-3.0;
input double   y=-3.0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Tester function                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
  {
//---
   double res=MathExp(-x*x-y*y);
//---
   return(res);
  }

Below are some visualisation options for math calculations:





Files:
Exp_2Dimensions.mq5  2 kb
2D_Trapfall.mq5  2 kb
Hedgehog.mq5  2 kb
Sink_Exp.mq5  2 kb
Skin.mq5  2 kb
 
Thank you.
 
Beauty is a formidable force.
 

Useful stuff.

Spiral

 

Beautiful!!!

But I think it would be good to add a selection of Z-axis values. So that in addition to the result one could see in 3D profitability, drawdown, total trades, etc.

 
MetaDriver:

That's useful.

Vladimir, what's your contraceptive function? :o)
 
Urain:
Vladimir, what's your contraceptive function? :o)

:)

f(x,y)= Sin(x^2+y^2+Arctan(x/y))^2

Files:
Screw.mq5  1 kb
 
MetaDriver:

:)

f(x,y)= Sin(x^2+y^2+Arctan(x/y))^2

I see, thank you. That means Arctan() is doing a spiral wrapping.
 
Urain:
I see, thank you. That means Arctan() does the spiral wrapping.

Nah. I'm doing this. Through him. ;-)

Here's more Asmenoh :

Asmenoh

;-)

 
MetaDriver:

Nah. I'm doing this. Through him. ;-)

Here's more Asmenoh :

;-)

This one is even more interesting. You can test the gradient lift on it. You should also attach the function formulas.
 
Urain:
This one's even more interesting. We can test the gradient lift on it. You might as well attach the function formulas.

Hang on, hang on. I've got another "rendering" coming up. Screwball :)

Oh, yeah:

Crossed

And the source code of both of them:

Files:
Screw-2.mq5  1 kb
DoubleScrew.mq5  1 kb
12345678
New comment