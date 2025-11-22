Errors, bugs, questions - page 682
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The caches should, of course, be located on disk, not somewhere... in the RAM?
Store them in memory and build them at the start of the application. Spend 5 seconds rebuilding the state and then work.
Stop crying about the difficulties - it's your program and its problems to analyze the market. All the information is provided on our end.
You have to be very arrogant and incomprehensible to dump your private task on others and then stigmatise them for not wanting to "step in".
My experience clearly indicates that filling in the blanks is nonsense and self-delusion, which will immediately reveal itself once you get that filled-in story.
This issue has been raised many times over the last 10 years.
The requests that have been heard for 10 years should probably still be converted into concrete universal solutions.
The main consequence of the fact that the terminal does not fill the history holes is the impossibility to visually distinguish trading patterns during manual trading,
because skipping the bars may lead to a significant distortion of their shapes over time.
Store them in memory and build them at the start of the application. Take 5 seconds to re-build the state and then get to work.
Stop crying about the difficulties - it is your program and it is its problem to analyse the market. All the information is provided on our end.
You have to be very arrogant and incomprehensible to dump your private task on others, and then brand you for not wanting to "step in".
What's that got to do with arrogance, privateness and incomprehension? Are you aware of your own faults? We turn a blind eye to them for months and even years (like it's not proper for us, grateful users, to bite the feeding hand off). Well, if we reject tenderness and leave only logic, then how do you magnetize graphical TA-objects with magnetic points to extrema? It's not a fairy tale to tell!..! In your terminal settings you have tuning of anchoring radius in pixels but it does not go further than dust in eyes: the object is not anchored in the radius but falls to extremums only under condition that the object hooked by the mouse to the point is dragged on a vertical axis passing through a bar! So it's not about the radius at all, but only about the height of the point above the bar. So at least call things by their proper names, instead of misleading the gullible public.
Not only that, but it's a shoddy binding, but I have more patience - I still use it when I want to finish something manually. If only it were not so good in all cases of precise autobinding it would be not so obvious, but no, it works only in 5% of cases and you can't always see it. An MT4-user dreamed about precise autolinking to any TF, at least to MT5, so as not to return to M1 and not to engage in tedious stretching to extrema (of the same type: did - forgot), but finally he got a fake error in the form of "did - believed - did not check - forgot - got skewed in the most unexpected places - did not gain profit on TP because of an excessively high position because of a shifted object". Is it the fault of a trusting end user again? At your leisure, try to manually draw objects on the chart, lots and lots of them, and then walk with scrolling on M1 by reference points and lose your feelings. The shifts are paltry? Nothing is minuscule in the market at all, not even noise! It's about time you realised that.
But that's what! The most remarkable thing is that all patriots anchor objects to the rightmost of several identical nearby extrema, i.e. Fractals, while you, for some reason, anchor to the leftmost extremum using a Zig-Zag or some other algorithm ideologically alien to a true patriot. Yes, there is nothing precisely interpretable in the market, but it has been statistically observed that the market tends to work out of a dense cluster of "guitar strings" (analogy with Fibo Timezones) to the very last, right-hand one, and only then change direction. And what does it take to see the rightmost "string"? That's right: to prefer the extemporaneous right-hand construction of Fibozones to the left-hand one...
It turns out that "for yourself" you have invented a secret crutch, which you use to position objects on the chart, while for the same task users should beat themselves up and come up with something of their own and not complain that they have limited tools or intelligence.
So you mean to say that when an object is placed to the High H4 bar - the terminal function that places the object - must itself calculate the "time" coordinate on the corresponding M1 range?
So, you want to say that when an object is placed to the High H4 bar, the terminal function that places the object, must itself calculate the coordinate "time" at the corresponding M1 range?
If we are talking about manual fiddling with graphical TA objects in MT5, it already exists and for a long time, but with unpleasant imperfections. If we speak about MQL-programming of precise object positioning, it's still absent, although Renat once even condescended to a sluggish hypothetical discussion of implementation of such features in MQL... And where is it all?
Hello Maya!
If we are speaking about manual fiddling with graphical TA-objects in MT5, it already exists and happened long ago but with unpleasant errors. If we speak of MQL-programming of precise positioning of objects, it's still absent, although Renat once even condescended to feeble hypothetical discussion of implementation of such features in MQL... And where is it all...?
So write a simple script that will tweak this coordinate. I, for example, work on H4 and D1 and I don't care about the differences in object position on M1.
I don't think the terminal should be some kind of "monster" that can and does do everything. I can imagine then its weight and brakes on a more or less weak computer.
An adequate internal programming language is enough to eliminate the lack of terminal functionality.
What has arrogance, privateness and misunderstanding got to do with it? Are you aware of your own faults? We turn a blind eye to them for months and even years (like it's not proper for us grateful users to bite the feeding hand off). Well, if we reject tenderness and leave only logic, then how do you magnetize graphical TA-objects with magnetic points to extrema? It's not a fairy tale to tell!..! In your terminal settings you have tuning of anchoring radius in pixels but it does not go further than dust in eyes: the object is not anchored in the radius but falls to extremums only under condition that the object hooked by the mouse to the point is dragged on a vertical axis passing through a bar! So it's not about the radius at all, but only about the height of the point above the bar. So at least call things by their proper names, instead of misleading the gullible public.
First of all, that's insolence.
Secondly, you've moved away from the issue and into accusations in a completely different area.
Thirdly, you are making a bullshit about connecting extrema.
We have done our job in MT5 on automatic identification of extrema during binding points at higher timeframes on M1 details perfectly.
Provide a clear example when the binding did not work under normal conditions, for example on H1. And prove that the M1 history was present at that moment and was not deliberately smothered by the Max Bars parameter in the window. This is to prevent the cheating in the mode of "I will set the minimum bars, shove off into the depths, and then complain that the search of real extremum on M1 did not work at Daily".
Besides, it is the trader's own fault when he/she builds fixing on higher periods, and then does not check its positioning accuracy on lower periods. Not to mention the fact that the higher the period, the higher the chances to catch a situation with multiple extrema, where only a human can destroy it.
The magnetization works correctly - on price proximity and you know it very well.
Fourthly - you are complaining that you are not able to find the required extremum with a simple function CopyRates(string symbol_name,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,datetime start_time,datetime stop_time,MqlRates rates_array[]) on М1 timeframe.
So you want to say that when you place an object to the High H4-bar - the terminal function that places the object - must itself calculate on the corresponding M1 range the coordinate "time"?
Yes, this is what is done in MT5 in automatic mode when you have access to M1 (this is influenced by Max bars in settings). Look at the time of the anchor point of the object after its positioning on Daily:
And the magnetisation worked automatically and the dates are correctly pegged to the nearest minute.
Here are the exact anchors on M1 (all done automatically when creating a trade on Daily):
It was this method that fundamentally solved the problem of positioning objects by extrema at higher periods.
So write a simple script that will tweak this coordinate. I, for example, work on H4 and D1 and I don't care about the differences in object position on M1.
I don't think the terminal should be some kind of "monster" that can and does do everything. I can imagine then its weight and brakes on a more or less weak computer.
An adequate internal programming language is enough to eliminate the lack of functionality of the terminal.
With a large number of objects in a chart (which my indicator creates) we just need a lot of resource-intensive tweaking of all of them. As a result we will have the same problem of lack of resources.
As for who needs what... There are several categories of traders: Pipsers, Intraday traders, Mid-term traders, Investors... For Pips traders, for example, every minute, or even seconds, is precious. For example, when the market crashes on some news, it is too abrupt and cool, then they have to sit on M1 and M5 with a net and catch it. This is where the expansion of consciousness begins, when you realise what the slightest inaccuracy means...
Yes, this is done in MT5 in automatic mode if you have access to M1 (this is affected by the Max bars in the settings). Look at the object's anchor point time after positioning it on Daily: