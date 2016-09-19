How to subscribe to forum topics?
You can add the thread to favorites (and you will know about every new post of the thread - on the right top corner of the every forum page, and you can access your Favorites from your profile too)
Sergey Golubev:Thank you!
You can add the thread to favorites (and you will know about every new post of the thread - on the right top corner of the every forum page, and you can access your Favorites from your profile too)
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Hello,
All is in the title. How do we subscribe to this forum topics? Is it even possible?
Thanks.