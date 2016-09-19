How to subscribe to forum topics?

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Hello,

All is in the title. How do we subscribe to this forum topics? Is it even possible?


Thanks.

 

You can add the thread to favorites (and you will know about every new post of the thread - on the right top corner of the every forum page, and you can access your Favorites from your profile too)


 
Sergey Golubev:

You can add the thread to favorites (and you will know about every new post of the thread - on the right top corner of the every forum page, and you can access your Favorites from your profile too)


Thank you!
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