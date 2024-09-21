metatrader installation issue due to some proxy issues
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Hi everyone!
I’m having trouble downloading and installing MetaTrader on Windows Server 2022. The firewall is already disabled, and the system time is set to local, but I still can't resolve the issue.
I’ve attached a screenshot showing the error from both Chrome and Edge when attempting the download, as well as the proxy server message that pops up during the installation of MetaTrader 4 or 5.
If anyone has the time to assist or take a look, I’d really appreciate it. I’m offering payment for help. Feel free to contact me here or via email at <email was deleted by moderator>.
Thanks in advance!
Thank you!!