Analogue to iBarShift - page 16
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In general, I read diagonally and only first pages (maybe in the middle there was someone's bright head? :) ), everyone is trying to add crutches to terribly inconvenient terminal interface to access the history, it's easier to write a layer between the terminal and their own stuff (in general, it should be in std library). In addition, as a result, you do not need to write different scripts for 4/5. I have done such a thing:
And a simple usage example:
refresh() via defines its own for 4/5. The chart has only one period (M1 or other set via define, why this hassle with their abundance?).
Also I have implemented some useful features - reverse_mode() indexing from either side (if left to right, the indexes remain valid when unfolding chart). Ability to set and move chart edge set_curtainpos(), analog of the tester - test, move boundary, test, move. Overloaded comparison operators at structure My_point (for valid behavior in such situations: 0.0000000009 == 1.0000000000).
If someone agonizes, I recommend this approach, personally I'm not sorry.
Zy: and i gave up classic candlesticks with open/close/high/low, and put Point in the basics - one candlestick gives two Point's bearish high->low, bullish low-high. this is really very handy.
I will wait for the corrections in the final form, thank you for replying.
Good luck with the exams!
It turned out to be very nuanced.
If I had known how complicated it would be, I wouldn't have got involved ))))
This option should work correctly.
If anyone finds it working incorrectly, I'd be grateful if they could report the problem.
How much does your iBars() differ in performance from the standard Bars()?
It depends on how you use it.
If every call to the iBar changes the TF or symbol, then my iBar will be about half as slow.
But this is absolutely not a realistic situation from a practical point of view.
If you use it like this, for example:
then the advantage of my iBars over the regular Bars will be about 10 times or more.
But the main thing is that there is no hang-up bug:
Fixed it in the code above. Added a line:
It depends on how you use it.
If each call to iBar will change TF or symbol, then my iBar will work about twice as slow.
But this is absolutely not a realistic situation from a practical point of view.
If you use it like this, for example:
then the advantage of my iBars over the standard Bars would be about 10 times or more.
But the main thing is that there is no hang-up bug:
R-R-R-R-RESPECT!
It depends on how you use it.
If each call to iBar will change TF or symbol, then my iBar will work about twice as slow.
But this is absolutely not a realistic situation from a practical point of view.
If you use it like this, for example:
then the advantage of my iBars over the standard Bars would be about 10 times or more.
But the main thing is that there is no freezing bug:
Come on!
Where is your 10 seconds?
2018.05.05 17:45:36.860 ind EURUSD,M5: 2
2018.05.05 17:45:36.860 ind EURUSD,M5: 0
2018.05.05 17:45:36.860 ind EURUSD,M5: 1
Come on!
Where's your 10 seconds?
2018.05.05 17:45:36.860 ind EURUSD,M5: 2
2018.05.05 17:45:36.860 ind EURUSD,M5: 0
2018.05.05 17:45:36.860 ind EURUSD,M5: 1
Was it MT5?
MT4
Try it on MT5 and be surprised.
This bug was discovered completely by accident thanks to@Aleksey Vyazmikin' s post, for which I have to thank him very much.
I had been observing these interruptions before, but could not explain their origin. Who would have thought...