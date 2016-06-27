Strategy tester (question for the future) - page 3
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Renat, could you tell us more about the tester's functionality ? Will it be possible to load chart data and deal data from your own text files for example ?
It is not possible to load custom charts - only the history from the trading account is used.
All file operations work - you can read signals from them without any problems.
I hope next week we will publish more information about the tester + screenshots.
Another question: will it be possible to set not a variable as an optimization parameter, but, for example, an array of thousands of elements (using a genetic algorithm, of course)?
Are there any plans to call the auto-optimizer from the Expert Advisor? For example, we need to assess the profitability of the Expert Advisor over a long period, subject to its regular overoptimization. Now it is either painstaking manual work or long work to cram the algorithm and quotes into a mathematical package. Accordingly, the ability to test (or even optimize) a strategy by playing not only the values of variables, but also the rules of optimization (for example, choosing the optimization period) - that would be a breakthrough...
Will there be a "visualization" in the strategy tester?
Renat, where is the multi-currency tester? In my tester, there is only one pair option.
Yes, the next build will display trades on the chart with the "Open on Chart" command, but the rltime visualisation will come later.
Another build of 273 has come out and I couldn't find the trade display.
Have a look at the "Open chart" command:
Look at the"Open graph" command: