Strategy tester (question for the future) - page 3

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BoSyA писал(а) # :
Renat, could you tell us more about the tester's functionality ? Will it be possible to load chart data and deal data from your own text files for example ?

It is not possible to load custom charts - only the history from the trading account is used.

All file operations work - you can read signals from them without any problems.


I hope next week we will publish more information about the tester + screenshots.

 
Are there any plans to call the auto-optimizer from the Expert Advisor? For example, we need to assess the profitability of the Expert Advisor over a long period, provided that it is regularly re-optimized. Now it is either painstaking manual work or long work to cram the algorithm and quotes into a mathematical package. Accordingly, the possibility to test (or even optimize) a strategy playing not only with values of variables, but also with optimization rules (for example, to select the optimization period) - that would be a breakthrough...
 

Another question: will it be possible to set not a variable as an optimization parameter, but, for example, an array of thousands of elements (using a genetic algorithm, of course)?

Генетические алгоритмы - это просто!
Генетические алгоритмы - это просто!
  • 2010.05.25
  • Andrey Dik
  • www.mql5.com
В статье автор расскажет об эволюционных вычислениях с использованием генетического алгоритма собственной реализации. Будет показано на примерах функционирование алгоритма, даны практические рекомендации по его использованию.
 
sereganlp:
Are there any plans to call the auto-optimizer from the Expert Advisor? For example, we need to assess the profitability of the Expert Advisor over a long period, subject to its regular overoptimization. Now it is either painstaking manual work or long work to cram the algorithm and quotes into a mathematical package. Accordingly, the ability to test (or even optimize) a strategy by playing not only the values of variables, but also the rules of optimization (for example, choosing the optimization period) - that would be a breakthrough...
Join this wish. Doing optimisation as you trade from the EA would make life easier.
 
Will there be "visualisation" implemented in the strategy tester?
 
PSIH:
Will there be a "visualization" in the strategy tester?

Yes, the next build will display trades on the chart with the "Open on Chart" command, but the rltime visualisation will come later.
 
papaklass:

Renat, where is the multi-currency tester? In my tester, there is only one pair option.

Specify in the EA code on which instruments to trade - the tester now allows to trade on any instrument, not just the one specified/selected.
 
Renat:
Yes, the next build will display trades on the chart with the "Open on Chart" command, but the rltime visualisation will come later.
The next build of 273 is out, but I haven't found the trades display.
 
1Serg:
Another build of 273 has come out and I couldn't find the trade display.

Have a look at the "Open chart" command:


 
Renat:

Look at the"Open graph" command:


Thank you, I did. :)
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