Strategy tester (question for the future) - page 4
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Look at the"Open graph" command:
Works well, only in my opinion the untested time period is better hidden, as the "Home" button at the start of testing was very handy...
Also missing is double click on order --> move to chart position (as it was before)
I can now just list financial instruments in the EA and the EA will trade on them, right? Example: I have an EA that opens and closes trades on 2 MA crosses. Can I list currency pairs at the beginning of the EA, and it (the EA) will trade on them? Or I have to prescribe in my Expert Advisor the analysis of charts of different currency pairs and based on this analysis, the Expert Advisor will open deals. Right?
The Expert Advisor itself must access the desired financial instruments (even all of them), analyze them (refer to their history, their indicators) and make deals on any symbols.
The Expert Advisor does not need to be told from the outside what to trade on - it should take what it wants both in real trading (this was also in MT4), and in the tester (this appeared in MT5).
In MetaTrader 5 the multicurrency testing is working transparently - all data on other symbols is provided at the Expert Advisor's request. That is, the "want it and get it" mode works without the need for manual operations outside "enable symbols 1,2,3".
Renat, is it difficult to make the tester allow you to select several currency pairs at once? Let me explain why it is needed. There is a certain algorithm. I want to check its work with different currencies, because all currencies have different marketable qualities. Hence, different Take's, Stops and so on. Now I need to run my algorithm in the tester for each currency and record the results. I would like to select necessary currencies in the tester and run optimization on them with displaying results for each currency pair. It would be convenient - if I set it for the night and go to bed, I will obtain results for all currencies at once in the morning.
I would like to see all the trades on the chart.
What do you mean by that?
ps: we don't have a mind-expander
What do you mean?
ps: we do not have a consciousness expander
:)
The second picture shows that TotalTraders = 1985. The file TesterGraphReport2010.05.13.csv has 3856 entries/trades.
And there are 4482 transactions in the report.
I've got the graph figured out. Maximum zooming in helped. Now all the trades are visible.
:)
In the second picture you can see that TotalTraders = 1985, and there are about 40 on the chart. The file TesterGraphReport2010.05.13.csv has 3856 entries/transactions.
And there are 4482 trades in the report.
State your question as accurately as possible, please.
Formulate your question as precisely as possible, please.
OK.
I will make the arrangements through Service Desk tomorrow.