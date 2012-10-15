MetaEditor. Problems and solutions. - page 2
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example of typing (){} and the result is (){})
I have a problem, I spent a lot of time working out a safe style, as a result the closing parenthesis is placed reflexively.
I developed this reflex to avoid losing parenthesis, opening immediately close it and then enter the desired information in the block.
In fours no problems, but fives constantly climb such an error (){}),
I close the parenthesis myself and ME also helps me, as a result one parenthesis is unnecessary.
Also constantly climb here is such an error ();) it should be (); too, in general, that reflexive motion.
I can not do anything with myself as I work so for a long time, and print rather fluent,
As a result, at the end of the line I see some rubbish with many extra parentheses instead of normal code. It is very annoying.
This is just a case when the road to hell is paved with good intentions.
Please advise how to deal with it.
Dear developers how can we disable (if it's possible) autoprescribing closing parenthesis ?????????????????
example of typing (){} and the result is (){})
Tools - Options - Insert() and closing } ] ) ' "
Really, if nothing helps, read the help.
Really, if nothing helps, read the help.
Thank you very much for the answer, although the solution seems obvious but I haven't found it myself,
maybe it's because when you press F1 in ME, you get this help:
and the manual you're talking about is hidden under the [help][helpcall] button.
and the result is this tutorial:
I didn't even know it was there before because I've always just been pressing the keys, not using the mouse.
(forgive me for explaining the obvious to you, you know I do it for those who come after).
Thank you very much for the answer, although the solution seems obvious but I haven't found it myself,
maybe it's because when i press F1 in ME, you get this help:
and the manual you're talking about is hidden under the [help][helpcall] button.
and the result is this tutorial:
I didn't know it was there before because I always pressed keys instead of using my mouse.
(Forgive me for spelling out things that are obvious to you, you know I'm doing it for those who come after).
The MQL5 manual opens by pressing F1 on the code being edited. The MetaEditor's manual opens by pressing the same key when the focus is on other interface elements.
F1 will only bring up MQL5 help if pressed in the code editing window.
If you press F1 in any other window, the contextual help of the editor itself will appear.
F1 calls MQL5 help only if it is pressed in the code editing window.
If you press F1 in any other window, it will bring up context help of the editor itself.
Thank you very much, now you have dotted all the i's.
SZZ By the way, now that everyone is here,
I think it was announced that the text can be minimized to the tray, why not and will it be implemented later?
it seems that it was announced that the text could be minimised to the tray, why not and will this be implemented later?
What do you mean?
As done in some editors,
you highlight a section of text, press a function key and the text disappears,
the lines retract and the margins appear +
which, when you click on it all comes back to life,
those lines don't go anywhere, they just collapse and are gone only visually.
You can e.g. collapse the body of a function, leaving only the declaration visible.