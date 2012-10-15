MetaEditor. Problems and solutions. - page 8
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Please advise where you can watch the EA during testing, I mean placing orders, etc., as seen in mt4, because it is not convenient when you can not see the process of the EA, it's not convenient to watch the work on the chart!
sergey1294:
пока нигде
The Replace tab in the Search function is badly needed... SOS!
There is a Ctrl+H window that allows you to both search and replace:
There is also Ctrl+H, in which you can both search and replace:
Grand merci! :-))
After compilation, warnings sometimes pop up in the "Errors" sub-window that are not particularly important. As you know, they are marked with a yellow triangle. Is it possible to make it so that, for instance, a warning will not pop up for the marked line?
Suppose I have such a line:
a=func(b);
Then the compiler shows this warning: possible use of uninitialized variable 'b'.
I would like it not to appear and check this line like this:
a=func(b); //#ok
And it wouldn't appear...
I would like it not to appear and I would mark this line like this:
And it wouldn't show up...
No, we won't do that.
On the contrary, we will expand the scope of the compiler's warnings.
It's a pity... I think the Editor would have been more flexible...
Here's a question. Are you planning to make a window separator? It's really inconvenient to work with code without it :-((
I create a new window with a copy of the current code.
This results in 2 windows which are always positioned on the same section of code.
How can I make it possible to see different sections of code, in different windows, regardless of moving through the code in the current window?
...Do you plan to make a window separator? It's very inconvenient to work with code without it :-(((
No one will answer? :-((