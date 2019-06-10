"New Neural" is an Open Source neural network engine project for the MetaTrader 5 platform. - page 83
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And also add the ability for neurons to be born and die. Just like between the ears.
Like between the ears don't. The analogue of the interaural brains will feel fear and greed, and we can do that ourselves. :)
With artificial neural networks, it is kind of clear that there is a CPU or GPU, which adjusts weights in neurons. But in biological neurons, who or what performs the function of adjusting neurons. I did not find anything, biologists are silent too. I tortured a cat, she just looked at .........
With artificial neural networks, it is kind of clear that there is a CPU or GPU, which adjusts weights in neurons. But in biological neurons, who or what performs the function of adjusting neurons. I did not find anything, biologists are silent too. I tortured the cat, it just looked at .........
Neuronal weights are tuned by the fitness function - life.
No, weights are tuned by the learning algorithm, there are many of them, which one is used in the head is not known for sure.
But it is assumed that some areas use direct propagation, some the opposite.
With artificial neural networks it is kind of clear that there is a CPU or GPU that adjusts weights in neurons. But in biological neural networks, who or what performs the function of adjusting neurons. I did not find anything, biologists are silent too. Tried a cat, it just looked like ........
I will try to explain in order.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMCQPHb3iSw&feature=related
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JgQtjhfnPE&feature=related
As you can see from this short course into the brain, classical neural networks are pretty far from biological ones.
Since you visited us, maybe any comments on the model that I presented above?