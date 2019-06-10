"New Neural" is an Open Source neural network engine project for the MetaTrader 5 platform. - page 89
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That's probably why this project was proposed here, but even if it ever gets done, what we'll get is another OpenSource neural network library, of which there are already many...
Urain has done the impossible by my standards!
Translated a dll of random numbers based onMersenne's Vortex algorithm to MQL5.
Let me remind you that this algorithm generates random numbers with a huge range.
I put it out there for everyone to see.
All thanks to Urain for any help.
Mersen's vortex in MQL5 Random_Mersen.mq5
The Mersenne vortex on Wikipediahttps://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%92%D0%B8%D1%85%D1%80%D1%8C_%D0%9C%D0%B5%D1%80%D1%81%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%BD%D0%B0
I'm putting it out there for all to see.
To whom it may help, all thanks to Urain.
Mersen's vortex in MQL5 Random_Mersen.mq5
............
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Mersen's vortex in MQL5 Random_Mersen.mq5
Mersenne vortex on Wikipediahttps://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%92%D0%B8%D1%85%D1%80%D1%8C_%D0%9C%D0%B5%D1%80%D1%81%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%BD%D0%B0
Have you already ruined the wiki with your link? :)
Correct it before it's too late.
More precisely - create a publication in the codebase and post a link to it.
There's a link to a personal note.
More precisely, create a publication in the codebase and post a link to it.
And this is correct.
I'm sorry, I just never posted the code.
I see everything is solved it's good.
I'm sorry, I just never posted the code.
I see everything is solved it's good.