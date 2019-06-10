"New Neural" is an Open Source neural network engine project for the MetaTrader 5 platform. - page 89

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In the days when I did not know what is the mfb exchange, forex
I programmed neural networks and not simple but golden ones.
There were many networks and I gave them all the ability to cross and give descendants, all this worked by encrypting the structure of networks into chromosomes
and the crossing triggered the usual mechanism of genetic mutation,
Basically I grew all sorts of creatures that adapted to the environment,
which consisted of good and bad zones with variable standing. In short they ran around the screen and tried to survive,
The input parameters were the receptors of the creatures and the output was the legs, their number varied depending on the result of the mutation (crossbreeding).
The results were good there were generations that adapted.
So that's my point, and when I found out about the stock market, about forex, I thought, this is the real application of neural networks,
and I spent three years programming networks for exchanges,
They did their job perfectly, they made forecasts.
But there was one point (butterfly effect) that I found out later, which was not profitable.
The slightest price change could dramatically change the forecast,
I realized that this instability of neural networks is not suitable for robots.
So I closed that topic for myself.
Anyway, this is just a story of my experience.
It all worked on a DBMS Cache + Delphi + API AlfaDirect
I agree, it is very difficult to pull such a haul with neural networks alone, especially with respect to large-scale experiments?
That's probably why this project was proposed here, but even if it ever gets done, what we'll get is another OpenSource neural network library, of which there are already many...
 

Urain has done the impossible by my standards!

Translated a dll of random numbers based onMersenne's Vortex algorithm to MQL5.

Let me remind you that this algorithm generates random numbers with a huge range.

I put it out there for everyone to see.

All thanks to Urain for any help.

Mersen's vortex in MQL5 Random_Mersen.mq5

The Mersenne vortex on Wikipediahttps://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%92%D0%B8%D1%85%D1%80%D1%8C_%D0%9C%D0%B5%D1%80%D1%81%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%BD%D0%B0

 
litechat:............

I'm putting it out there for all to see.

To whom it may help, all thanks to Urain.

Mersen's vortex in MQL5 Random_Mersen.mq5

............

Link does not work // "403 - denied. Access denied."
 
MetaDriver:
Link does not work // "403 - forbidden. Access denied."
There's a link to a personal account.
Files:
Random_Mersen.mq5  14 kb
 
litechat:


Mersen's vortex in MQL5 Random_Mersen.mq5

Mersenne vortex on Wikipediahttps://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%92%D0%B8%D1%85%D1%80%D1%8C_%D0%9C%D0%B5%D1%80%D1%81%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%BD%D0%B0

Have you already ruined the wiki with your link? :)

Correct it before it's too late.

More precisely - create a publication in the codebase and post a link to it.


 
Urain:
There's a link to a personal note.
Thank you, Nikolai.
 
sergeev:

More precisely, create a publication in the codebase and post a link to it.

And this is correct.
 
MetaDriver:
And this is correct.
Actually, there are three algorithms in the C++ version, I translated two of them for the community, so it's too early for the kotobase, I'll rewrite and fill it in when I have time.
 

I'm sorry, I just never posted the code.

I see everything is solved it's good.

 
litechat:

I'm sorry, I just never posted the code.

I see everything is solved it's good.

then remove the broken link from wikipedia.
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