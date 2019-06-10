"New Neural" is an Open Source neural network engine project for the MetaTrader 5 platform. - page 100
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That's what I'm talking about: I sliced bitcoin into blocks, at the top, it's 440 blocks, but from 2010 to 2015, you can see some structure. Then I sliced it into 440 blocks, but from 2010 to 1.06.2019. The same structure can be seen, with all the checkpoints, but more complicated. In both cases the growth was around 120 blocks and then a drop of 320
If only to teach the non-network, to recover the data somehow... Or it will have to feed all data of all markets at all timeframes to learn it completely. In general, the data should be prepared somehow.Or the second option: We need to use very many separate algorithms, with different sizes of analysis windows and varying degrees of learning. Create a population of non-ironets that compete with each other, if need be to become more complex or simpler, as they evolve and trade.
Any market, if it's not Satellite, will do it, if you just retrain NS in a sliding window using prices and nothing else, without worrying about anything and without making up any libraries.
i don't know about any of them, but i don't know about more than a couple of markets for pairs trading.
Sliced bitcoin into blocks, above, it's 440 blocks, but from 2010 to 2015, you can see some structure...
Doc has been burned by bitcoin, now he works as a forwarder, a clerk, he does not remember the market, only sometimes at night in nightmares, waking up in a cold sweat. The truth about bitcoin is that it will grow until you buy it.