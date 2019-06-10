"New Neural" is an Open Source neural network engine project for the MetaTrader 5 platform. - page 6
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Who can recommend some online drawing tool for schemes and shit?
Ask Mischka, he's an expert in drawing software. I draw in PaintNet, purely for schemes not so much, but to learn a new program bum.
ZS: Just doodle with a pencil and scan it. Not for the public :o)
I'm just trying my hand at it :)
In the evening I will outline all the general entities and the conceptual network through them.
Who can advise some online drawing tool for diagrams and other stuff?
We have built-in MindMap, charts and Visio blocks in TeamWox. If we create a project section at MQL5.com, we will easily include these features in the built-in editor.
If we create a project section at MQL5.com, we can easily include these features in the standard editor.
Can you be a part of this project open?
For example, what do you think about a good start using FANN libraries version for MT4, convert MQL5?
Fast Artificial Neural Networks are a good basis to start with, already implemented.
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What do you think about Fuzzy Logic?
http://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Нечёткая_логика
Renat, are you going to launch the project? If yes, then at least a little bit about the progress of the launch or something :) .
Of course we will, the work has already started on the infrastructure side.
The first thing we'll launch is a sub perfect with built-in storage for any user, accessible from the editor.
So far, a brief idea of the repository:
To maintain the information about the use of subversion for each MQL5 account, add the"MQL5 Storage" flag field. It can be enabled from the website web interface or the editor.By default there are two main physical repositories - Projects for collaborative projects and Personal for personal.
User's Project storage is mapped to /MQL5/MQL5 Projects, Personal folder from Personal/renat is mapped to /MQL5 root, and other people's shared folders (where the author is not the same person) are mapped to /MQL5/MQL5 Shared. MQL5 Projects and MQL5 Shared are shown in the code editor with separate icons and are always at the top of the list.
The "You can connect to the online repository of the MQL5 Storage code when you click on these folders without registration. Here is the authorization. If you don't have an account, register and get a $2 bonus".
If you have authorization, but no storage enabled, the "Activate free MQL5 Storage code repository and you can store your data and participate in joint projects" window appears.
Users can share any of their subdirectories with other users by selecting "Share this folder (e.g., indicators/share) with this user (e.g., rosh)".
As a result, the repository grants rosh access to the specified folder /Personal/renat/indicators/share.
User rosh begins to see the files from renat in his/her editor (after synchronization) in /MQL5/MQL5 Shared/renat/indicators/share.
It is interesting to hear criticism and ideas on this.
hello everyone.
Can you be a part of this project open?
For example, what do you think about a good start using FANN libraries version for MT4, convert MQL5?
What do you think about Fuzzy Logic?
http://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Нечёткая_логика
Hi all.
It is interesting to hear criticism and ideas about this.
Ahem, are you kidding me? :)
Renat:
A user can share any of his subfolders with the command "share this folder (e.g. indicators/share) with this user (e.g. rosh)".
With the specified access? Very cool, then :) It is possible to organize joint development.
There remains a question with tracking. At least in common projects. It is desirable that for each revision you can learn the overall task, not just a few long words in the comments.
Do you plan to involve TeamWax?
It is interesting to hear criticism and ideas on this.
No criticism so far, one can only welcome these opportunities, very good groundwork for the future and it's the right thing to do. Two hands for it.
As for ideas - you have nothing in your scheme about means of communication between developers.
To communicate and discuss.... Well do not do it on this forum in the common cauldron. And so we are already starting to chase the topics, if more and design themes join, then that's it, goodbye roof.
We need a separate forum section where partners will be able to discuss the project not only in one thread (as now in the section of work), but also everyone will be able to branch the discussion into new branches. And all this is available to the yukher after joining the project.
In general, I hope the forum will have a new section "Projects", which will be at least approximately implemented as a hierarchy, with sub-topics, etc.