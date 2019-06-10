"New Neural" is an Open Source neural network engine project for the MetaTrader 5 platform. - page 43
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Let's better discuss table setting at project commissioning - it will be truly motivating:)
Did you make it yourself or did you steal it from somewhere else?
Integer:)
Integrated skulls - I like it.
I can see that the profile of the work affects).
I think a spider sitting in the center on a spider's web would be fine.
I can see the work profile is affecting).
I can see that the profile of the work affects).
I think the spider sitting in the center on the spider's web will do.
finishing the engineer's head. :)
PRNG class in the specified range.
Advantages: possibility to have several randoms with different initialization,
evenly distributed values of any range up to 10 lakh (unfortunately, more than that is not enough for the array).
For 10 lakh calls Rand() overtakes standard rand by 50 µs (time rnd.Rand()=344 time rand()=391).
Disadvantages: Srand() initializes long, standard range 32768 (766 µs), 1 lakh almost 2 minutes.
I haven't checked the 10 million limit, but for sure it is incredibly long, because time grows progressively.
Healthy criticism is accepted. I accept criticism in deposit currency:)