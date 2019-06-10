"New Neural" is an Open Source neural network engine project for the MetaTrader 5 platform. - page 41
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Maybe instead of a severed head, some stylization of the bot's head?
And the tone of the head lighter, but a little gloomy.
You can copy "I'm a robot".)
That's right, that's great.
ZY In "I Robot" the muzzle isn't phorogynistic (that's me being unthinking), a full-grown figure looks okay there, and one muzzle is bullshit.
Maybe instead of a severed head, some stylization of the bot's head?
And the tone of the head lighter, it's a little gloomy.
You can copy "I am a robot".)
You can change the execution. We could add some blood.
I've got to work out the idea. The neural network project could not be better suited for the head. We must also add a hint of integration. And with the love of metaquotes for brevity and greed for pixel allocation, everything should be kept to a minimum.
I have no other ideas so far.
The execution can be changed. We could add some blood.
We need to figure out the idea. For the neural network project, the head is the best way to go. We should also add a hint of integration. And with the love of metaquotes for brevity and greed for pixel allocation, everything should be kept to a minimum.
I have no other ideas so far.
We should also add a hint of integration.
Oh yeah, that's great.
ZS In "I Robot" the muzzle is not phorogynistic (that's me being unthinking), a full-grown figure looks okay there, but one muzzle is bullshit.
The wires in the head :))
)))
Show the pikes
I haven't ridden yet. After lunch, if I go, the weather has changed, so I think.
It's not the Akhtuba or the Volga, so there's probably nothing to brag about.