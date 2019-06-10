"New Neural" is an Open Source neural network engine project for the MetaTrader 5 platform. - page 42
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Put a wire in his head :))
The Roman profile is a throwback to the past, it doesn't work.
The color, yes, must be changed, analogies with shampoos will be inevitable (Schwarzkopf)
The Roman profile is a throwback to the past, it doesn't work.
Yeah, have you seen the neuroshell logo? It seems to refer to the marmosets.
in general, the robot's head in the logo is good. that is, it can be developed into a general stylization.
Bears - spin a variant where the head or letters (part of the word) are formed from the structure of the neural network.
And it's not bad to play with the notion of engineer.
Integration:)
To recap)
A Roman assembled robot with a nail in its forehead and a trail sticking out of the back of its head forming the name of the project. With the badge "Engineer-Integrator".
I'll have to think about it.
And it's not a bad idea to play with the notion of engineer.
Helmet on his head :)
:o)