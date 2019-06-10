"New Neural" is an Open Source neural network engine project for the MetaTrader 5 platform. - page 16
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I have no way of understanding the essence of the project. For example, what is the neural network engine? And why does it have to be the same for different types of networks? Some networks effectively "move" in one way, others in another. The description of the structure of networks may also be different accordingly. For a simple example, take the solution of linear equations. It is of course possible to solve all types of linear systems by one method - Gauss. But if we know the structure of the coefficient matrix, there are more efficient methods of solution. The same is the problem of training networks. Forward propagation networks are trained by backward error propagation method, echo networks are trained by MNC, etc. Why instead of one engine, create several engines? Why have a team of programmers working on the same thing while trying to reach consensus? Unanimity in this case prevents creativity. Let different programmers write the codes of different networks as a library, with the possibility of calling them from the indicators and advisors. In this case, the project is no different from the existing system of sending the programmers their codes in the code base of the library, accompanied by the article with a detailed description of the network, how it works and examples of its use. Nothing wrong if several programmers independently create codes of the same network. There are dozens of ways to train direct distribution networks. With that kind of approach, instead of wasting a lot of time discussing how to properly describe a network, people would already be starting to create the codes for those networks. For example, I'm very interested to read TheXpert's article on echo networks. But apparently it will not come out soon.
I can not understand the essence of the project. For example, what is the neural network engine? And why does it have to be the same for different types of networks?
We want versatility. The gut and the assembly will of course be different. Unification is needed for possible visualization and combining into committees.
For example, I am very interested to read TheXpert's article on echo networks. But apparently it will not come out soon.
Well, in the framework of an Open Source, maybe you can read it :) .
Representation of scales:
That's all :)
Presentation of the network:
Sample layertemplate:
This is an approximation for MLP implementation, most of it fits the universal interface.
A vector of the synapses that make up the layer. These synapses and the layer itself are connected through
a common buffer. Therefore, a change in the buffer will be immediately visible to both the layer object and the synapses.
Similarly, the output synapses are connected via the output buffer.
Synapses:
Synapses have errors, too.
Errors of neurons are for training thresholds, errors of synapses are for training synapses.
And the matrix of weights itself (what is missing here is a matrix of weights availability, which can be set manually) and buffers for communication with the layers.
Net:
This is roughly what a network looks like.
Construction and use in the simplest test:
Plus you can make templates for typical configurations.
You have to know at least what to take, what to teach, and how to evaluate. And these things need to be organized by hand.
Exactly. And I don't know. Not only that, there are sets that are very difficult to combine at all. Neuralinks are just a tool. In capable hands (take Leonid at least ) very powerful.
I wonder if he would be willing to give you advice.
In the end it is necessary to avoid the risk of creating a product that fully meets your needs in terms of functionality, but is completely unusable for the other 99% of potential users.
If we have the task to offer a new trading tool to the audience, it should be aimed at everybody, well almost everybody, including those who have just opened the terminal, those who have been using handwheel for years, those who have two higher degrees and those who have a higher computer.
The interface and the product itself should be as simple and understandable as Lego.
If the task is to provide a new tool to the audience, it should ideally be designed for everyone, well, almost everyone, and those who first opened the terminal and those who spent years on Quicksilver, and those who have two college degrees and those who have tspsh.
Take a survey among traders. What tasks do they solve when trading? You'll get what most people need.