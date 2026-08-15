Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 233

New comment
 
Sometimes it is useful to make such a reminder. 
void Func()
{
  int Доделать;
}
Then the compiler will remind you. 
variable 'Доделать' not used    Test5-3.mq5     516     7
code generated          1       1
0 errors, 1 warnings, 241 msec elapsed, cpu='X64 Regular'               1       2

Double-clicking on "Finish" will take you straight to the right place.

 
Opening a file via GUI. 
// Диалог для открытия файла.
bool GUIOpenFile( const string FileName, const bool Common = false, const ushort Separator = '/' )
{
  const bool Res = FileIsExist(FileName, Common);
  
  if (Res)
  {
    string Str[];  
    const int Size = StringSplit(FileName, Separator, Str) - 1;
    const string File = Str[Size];
    const string Path = Size ? StringSubstr(FileName, 0, StringLen(FileName) - StringLen(File) - 1) : NULL;
    
    FileSelectDialog("Right-click on the file " + File + " and select open.", Path,  
                     File + "|" + File, Common ? FSD_COMMON_FOLDER : 0, Str, File);    
  }

  return(Res);
}

void OnStart()
{
  GUIOpenFile("Reports//Report.htm");
}
 
fxsaber #:
FileSelectDialog

Wow, I didn't know about

FileSelectDialog

How long has it been possible?

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

How long have you been able to do that?

Over 3.5 years.

MetaTrader 5 build 2340: Управление настройками счета в тестере и расширение интеграции с Python
MetaTrader 5 build 2340: Управление настройками счета в тестере и расширение интеграции с Python
  • 2020.02.21
  • MetaQuotes
  • www.metatrader5.com
Добавлена возможность удобной работы с SQLite базами данных. В предыдущем обновлении платформы мы добавили поддержку работы с базами данных SQLite прямо из MQL5. Теперь основные функции стали доступны и через пользовательский интерфейс MetaEditor: Как это работает Для быстрого создания баз данных воспользуйтесь "Мастером MQL5". Здесь вы можете...
 
fxsaber #:

Over 3.5 years.

Really. Haven't encountered any use.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

Indeed. Haven't encountered any use for it.

Applied in a few scenarios myself(one of them). Haven't encountered it on the side either.

Библиотеки: Sequence - Пример советника, который убьет большинство VPS-катастрофы
Библиотеки: Sequence - Пример советника, который убьет большинство VPS-катастрофы
  • 2020.10.12
  • www.mql5.com
Больше 4 Gb памяти потребовал Терминал для запуска этих шести советников. что запускаете Терминал с висящими советниками в нем. На запуске советников удалось уменьшить потребление памяти Терминалом более. но сумел удержать Терминал от огромного потребления ОЗУ
 
OrderSendAsync can take longer than five seconds to execute.
 
fxsaber OrderSendAsync can take longer than five seconds to execute.

???

how?

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

???

How's that?

You measure the duration and get the result. I had this happen on TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY.

 
fxsaber #:

You measure the duration and get the result. I had this happen on TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY.

from where, to where, what and under what conditions was measured ?

just OrderSendAsync MODIFY and to the immediate next operation 5 sec ???

very strange, frightening, improbable result - we need to double-check the tests

1...226227228229230231232233234235236237238239240...339
New comment