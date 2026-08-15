Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 227
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Compiler limitation.
This is an obvious defect - I think the compiler should call a medical team on such code alreadyIt is hypothetically possible to imagine parentheses in nested macros in such quantity, but not curly brackets.
The expectation was to initialise left-to-right as specified in the constructor.
But it turned out that the initialisation goes from top to bottom by fields. And the specified sequence of initialisation after the constructor is not important. Is this correct?
Please advise if this is the correct behaviour or not, where the sequence of initialisation of fields of a structure/class object depends on the mutual arrangement of the fields and not on the entries after the constructor?
The expectation was to initialise left-to-right as specified in the constructor.
But it turned out that the initialisation goes from top to bottom by fields. And the specified sequence of initialisation after the constructor is not important. Is this correct?
Why do Developers write such a detailed help if nobody reads it anyway!? I suggest simplifying the help to one sentence: Ask on the forum - they will help you!
Why do Developers write such a detailed help if nobody reads it anyway!? I propose to simplify the help to one sentence: Ask on the forum - they will help you!
When the scheme of finding the answer to a question in the help will be clear, I will resort to forum help less often.
When I understand the scheme of finding the answer to the question in the help, I will use the forum less often.
Thanks. Unfortunately, it's not always clear where and how to look.
Thank you. Unfortunately, it's not always clear where and how to look.
I found a very unpleasant thing in the indicator work (MT5 and MT4).
Events block the timer work.
There is no such thing in Expert Advisor.
Once again I am convinced that it makes no sense to use indicators where stable timer work is required. This is especially true for responsive interfaces.
Here is an indicator demonstrating this problem, where the timer is set to 20 milliseconds and the time between timer events is displayed if it exceeds 100 milliseconds.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 3490: mobile version of the web terminal and new matrix methods in MQL5
Ilyas, 2022.10.18 10:12 AM
Thinking about adding class/struct for objects
Added.
Those who used to write without using const cannot do it now. Otherwise, there will be an error.
It seems that the innovation promises serious bugs in previously written codes.