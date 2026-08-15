Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 194
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Hello, help from the experts!
From documentationGlobal variables
"Initialization of global variables is performed once after the program is loaded into the client terminal's memory and before the first Init event is handled. For global variables, which are objects of classes, during initialization the appropriate constructors are called."
But in fact, when I change period of chart, the constructor of global object class in indicator is called.
How to make the constructor be called once after indicator start?
But in fact, when I change the chart period, the constructor of the object class in the indicator is called.
How to make the constructor be called once after the indicator is started?
Change of TF for the indicator - start of a new copy of the program.
Changing the TF for the indicator - running a new copy of the programme.
Thank you!
Unexpectedly, I don't understand from the documentation.
Everything is OK in Expert Advisors.
LastModifyEX5() - __DATETIME__
You can find out how long it takes to compile your program as follows.
And this LastModifyEX5() what? I can't find it on the website.
You have to write this yourself through the WinAPI. The implementation is secondary here.
My friends, fellow hobbyists!
How can I programmatically set visibility for a specific indicator on a specific TF,
Considering that there may be another 5 indicators for other TFs.
I searched in the description, and very simply, the search in the help, but the search of the description gives no result on the mechanism to solve it.
I know how to set object visibility.
A way of determining the GMT offset of the server time wasonce proposed. It does not always work accurately.
Below seems to be an accurate version.
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Features of mql4 language, intricacies and tricks
fxsaber, 2018.03.29 14:32
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