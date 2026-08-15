Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 199
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The WinAPI mql bible has this function
Your types are different, they must be from C#
---
So my question is: where is it right?
interesting questions you have ))))
if in doubt, go tohttps://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/win32/api/fileapi/nf-fileapi-getvolumeinformationw
Sharp has nothing to do with it.
read "preprocessor" in Wiki and "macro substitution" in MQL help - maybe something will become clear
interesting questions ))))
if in doubt, you need to look at the sourcehttps://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/win32/api/fileapi/nf-fileapi-getvolumeinformationw
Sharp has nothing to do with it.
Read "preprocessor" in Wiki and "macro substitution" in MQL help - maybe something will become clear.
Before asking a question, I searched for an answer using your link too.
I'm confused by difference of types, e.g., mql: ushort volume_name_buffer , butLPWSTRvolume_name_buffer in official documentation
That's why this question is"where is correct?", but rather the exact question: "what is correct to use in an mql program?"
So such a question is "where is right?", but rather the exact question is "what is right to use in an mql program?"
both examples will be the same after the compiler preprocessor works, well look at the help, what does macro substitution do
which one to use? - it's a matter of taste, i would use the first one - it's clear to me immediately that this code implies calling WinApi -
I haven't seen anyone write this before, it turns out that to change the MT5 icon to a branded one, just replace Terminal.ico in the folder,
so many years of struggling with a bunch of identical terminals
I haven't seen anyone write before, it turns out that to change the MT5 icon to a branded one, just replace Terminal.ico in the folder,
so many years of agony.
Jeez... I've had different icons for a long time. And I have these.
I can share...
I haven't seen anyone write before, it turns out that to change the MT5 icon to a branded one, just replace Terminal.ico in the folder,
so many years of agony with lots of identical terminals
I create custom icons and substitute them, so that in the taskbar it is immediately visible what and where it works.
It's easy to control.