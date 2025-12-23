Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 961

Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Then it should all work only as long as historical prices are repeated...

Maybe that's the problem ) I'll re-do it and see

Alexander_K2:

Exactly.

A certain Asaulenko does just that. Although he is trying to loop like a hare, he is still a physicist and I have confidence in his model.

And it is as follows - it looks whether the price has left the level of confidence probability, and the NS additionally gives the permission / refusal to enter the trade. I have the same thing, only instead of NS I use Pearson's asymmetry coefficient. But, his is better - I want to do it that way too.

Yes, I understand that he has a breakdown of ranges, but the demon is buried in the nuances, as usual.

 
Suggest which currency pair to choose (EURUSD-H1 or XAUUSD-H1), and which periods to set as a training and testing? 10000/1000? 30000/1500? I can also set the forest parameters as I wish. The package is randomForest(https://cran.r-project.org/web/packages/randomForest/randomForest.pdf). I want my work to be as socially useful as possible :)
Ilya Antipin:
any, better an article with research :)

 
Maxim, thank you for the idea. If I manage to come across something when conducting experiments for this topic, there will be an article.
 


History/Future = 10000/1000

On the graph we can clearly see the beginning of the OOS period)) Input - indicator RSI (100 components)

formula for calculating the j-th input iRSI(NULL, 0, 2+j, 4, i+1+Shift) - 50) / 50, the period of RSI is 2+j where j is from 0 to 99.

Ilya Antipin:

Yes, we also know how to rebate them )) to beat off the spread through the affiliate

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

yes, we also know how to use such rebates ))

Yes, the first pancake, but now I'm doing a new run. Now the input is a body of candles - the output also only as a signal (0.1). the strategy without filtering.

The one at the bottom is a test one. I got sad result with 2 pips spread, i.e. -398 pips. I will try to filter it. I think I don't need the training period.

 
Ilya Antipin:


Only a segment with feedback (without learning and validation)

 

LevelOpen > 0.1(< -0.1) Profit 73 pips

LevelOpen > 0.15(< -0.15) Profit 21 pips

A tiny profit but still a profit. At levels lower than 0.1 this is a loss. Now we should try to outrun these results)

