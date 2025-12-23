Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 726
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Well, then start a topic and show the results with a full description of the inputs/outputs, the software used, etc. Who prevents?
No, I personally will not predict unsteady VR. And all my attempts to bring it at least to quasi-stationary ended in failure.
Finita la comedy.
But! Realizing that the case is rubbish, some person, long enough engaged in NS, simply must put the results here, that people have found some other approaches, instead of stomping on a place.
People's gratitude will be his reward, because he will never find money in the NS.And where is the money???? The answer is in the "tails" of the distributions. In the "memory" of the non-Markovian process. ALL.
No, I personally will not predict unsteady VR. And all my attempts to bring it at least to quasi-stationarity ended in failure.
Finita la comedy.
But! Realizing that the case is rubbish, some person, long enough engaged in NS, simply must put the results here, that people have found some other approaches, instead of stomping on a place.
People's gratitude - that will be a reward for him, because he will never find money in the NS.And where is the money???? The answer is in the "tails" of the distributions. In the "memory" of the non-Markovian process. ALL.
No, I personally will not predict unsteady VR. And all my attempts to bring it at least to quasi-stationarity ended in failure.
Finita la comedy.
But! Realizing that the case is rubbish, some person, long enough engaged in NS, simply must put the results here, that people have found some other approaches, instead of stomping on a place.
People's gratitude will be his reward, because he will never find money in the NS.And where is the money???? The answer is in the "tails" of the distributions. In the "memory" of the non-Markovian process. ALL.
The question is good, but it requires clarification - in what part of the candle ???
No, I personally will not predict unsteady VR. And all my attempts to bring it at least to quasi-stationary ended in failure.
Will you predict stationary? )))) I'll be glad.))
The question is a good one, but it requires clarification - in which part of the candle ???
In a candle of some kind...? Rena, these tails need to be seen without candles! They shine like stars at night.
Will you take a stationary one? ))) Pud stal.))
Me too.
Alexander, "provocateur" is your second calling (after mathematics). Or is it your first?)
Nah, I'm an old grailer for weary travelers.
In a candle of some sort... Rena, these tails must be seen without candles! They glow like stars in the night.
Everything is stuck in the counter-trend.
The tail is a correction, nothing more.and if you look at the crosses, there's nothing there at all
Nah, I'm an old grailer for weary wayfarers.
Want to take on the role of messiah?
The messiah here is@podotr. And I just give hope, and some algorithms.