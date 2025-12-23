Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 324
And what does it mean when the results start to go into turbulence during genetic optimization? :) The graph should improve with time
Perhaps it is necessary to reduce or on the contrary to increase the step. I.e., either misses, or can not get out of the pit. Correction, I do not know how it is organized in MT.
And it started to occur at different timeframes during runs... It's strange... nevertheless I got 100% for one month on 5-minute trades :) and the number of trades is quite large, almost 200. That is, it is not quite a coin. For this reason I will try to place the real money in the opposite direction.
I also noticed the strange thing, that 1/4 forward is always worse than 1/2, I think it's because of decreasing amount of history for backtest and it retrains not so much, but it's only a guess.
How are you doing on M1?
Now running in the cloud, I'll take a screenshot when it's done
I've got a feeling that I'm not going to use automatic optimizing, but I've nevertheless got 100% for one month on 5-minute trades :)
I probably have about the same -10-16%/month. Only I count not on the depo, but on the volume of the transaction - imho, better reflects reality. It should be recalculated over the shoulder.
By the way, I do not use genetics. And in general I am wary of auto-optimization.
What type of NS?
Also NS? What kind of NS?
Not NS yet. Logic, but already so complicated that I can no longer cope. Further complication is a straight path to madhouse.) This leaves me with Data Mining. There's not much choice.)
That's why I took up NS, because I can't handle tons of code with logic)) like let it all come up by itself
How are you doing on M1?
Something similar on M1:
1. it is necessary to adjust the logic for a more high-frequency trading, trailing is not enough here
2. Buy or sell orders prevail on different runs, what may indicate the retraining. 2 weeks of studying is too much for minutes...
On the minutes something similar, but:
1. we need to adjust the logic for more high-frequency trading, trailing is not enough here.
2. buy or sell orders prevail on different runs, which again may indicate overtraining.
Yeah.
