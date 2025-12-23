Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 579
Would you be so kind as to drop me a line? If this is the same torrent that I have, there is a version for mechanical engineering.
There are also versions for science, but it does not say about the tablet.
It turns out there is the entire suite).
I threw.
A question for anyone who might know.
There is only one tree. What kind of boundary will it build in N-dimensional space?
There's more than one boundary... if you look at 2-dimensional space, it divides it into ranges - rectangles. Well for n-dimensional it would be hyper phygogons
picture from Wikipedia
Is this for one tree?
One tree - one line on the plane?
No, one split is one line... i.e. splitting the sample into two parts...
it may end up looking like these intricate images, not like the NS line
Is this picture for a single tree? I'm interested in RF from a single tree right now. I need to understand for a single tree. I'll figure it out on my own from here.
What I read, it's not clear. It seems to be clear, but only for the aggregate.
I understood that one tree gives a hyperplane in N-dimensional space. It turns out I got it all wrong.
yes, this is for decision tree - the decisive tree
the committee of trees is then assembled into a random forest model via bagging (bootstrap aggregating)
according to the principle - a lot of simple trees will give better results than a complex modelRF is a bunch of regular trees assembled through bagging.
I understood that one tree gives a hyperplane in N-dimensional space. Turns out I got it all wrong.
plane is a linear classification, trees can not do it (or worse than linear regression), only non-linear
If you have a link to something intelligible - pdf any, throw in a private message please. Please don't use Hubr.)
I would like something big and detailed.)
I don't remember, I just googled a few articles.
like https://basegroup.ru/community/articles/description
there everything is simple
