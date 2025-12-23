Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 579

Yuriy Asaulenko:

Would you be so kind as to drop me a line? If this is the same torrent that I have, there is a version for mechanical engineering.

There are also versions for science, but it does not say about the tablet.

It turns out there is the entire suite).

I threw.

Yuriy Asaulenko:

A question for anyone who might know.

There is only one tree. What kind of boundary will it build in N-dimensional space?


There's more than one boundary... if you look at 2-dimensional space, it divides it into ranges - rectangles. Well for n-dimensional it would be hyper phygogons

picture from Wikipedia


 
Is this for one tree?

One tree - one line on the plane?

No, one split is one line... i.e. splitting the sample into two parts...

it may end up looking like these intricate images, not like the NS line


 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

No, 1 split is 1 line... i.e. splitting the sample into 2 parts...

it might end up looking like these intricate images, not like the NS line


Is this picture for a single tree? I'm interested in RF from a single tree right now. I need to understand for a single tree. I'll figure it out on my own from here.

What I read, it's not clear. It seems to be clear, but only for the aggregate.

I understood that one tree gives a hyperplane in N-dimensional space. It turns out I got it all wrong.

Yuriy Asaulenko:

Is this picture for a single tree? I'm interested in RF from one tree right now. I need to understand for one tree. I'll figure it out on my own.

What I read, there is nothing clear. It seems to be clear, but only for the aggregate.


yes, this is for decision tree - the decisive tree

the committee of trees is then assembled into a random forest model via bagging (bootstrap aggregating)

according to the principle - a lot of simple trees will give better results than a complex model

RF is a bunch of regular trees assembled through bagging.
Yuriy Asaulenko:

I understood that one tree gives a hyperplane in N-dimensional space. Turns out I got it all wrong.


plane is a linear classification, trees can not do it (or worse than linear regression), only non-linear

 
If you have a link to something intelligible - pdf any, throw in a private message please. Please don't use Hubr.)

I would like something big and detailed.)

I don't remember, I just googled a few articles.

like https://basegroup.ru/community/articles/description

there everything is simple

Maxim Dmitrievsky:

I don't remember anymore, I read several articles on google

here for example https://basegroup.ru/community/articles/description

Thank you. I wonder if there are any monographs, exist in the nature?
