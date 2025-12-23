Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 575
It can be felt. As Feynman said, a thought experiment costs nothing. You can start up a thermonuclear reactor like two fingers - what energy does it need, only 4-5 times more than in a TV kinescope.
I told you, I need NeuralNet for VisSim. I will see - what is possible and what is not.
PS I'm a theorist - I can generate ideas in high-frequency mode, but in practice - there's only 1 deal on my account, and it's a curve... Although I've started 20 pairs at once today. Let's see :)))
PPS Aha. I'll read it at my leisure. Thanks.
Your TS is strange. With 20 pairs and one trade. It's already a month you accumulate statistics, but when will we see the result?
The previous 2 weeks there were only 4 pairs and only 1 trade - yes. Overdid it with defining quantiles of confidence probability. Scared for the deposit, to put it simply. But, today I connected 20 pairs, but on demo account - we'll see.
PS Tick data I continue to take from the real account, that is, I have 2 terminals (real and demo) open on my computer. From the point of view of purity of the experiment - everything is OK.
The idea for this implementation was to find non-linear dependencies for pair trading
I finished it, drew the spread chart, looked at it with my eyes - it seemed interesting
Now I need to transfer it to the bot. I have already added an implementation of a linear spread indicator to the code base. If it will not work, I will do it too :)) But this one is much more tricky :)
The previous 2 weeks there were only 4 pairs and only 1 trade - yes. I overdid it with defining quantiles of confidence probability. Scared for the deposit, to put it simply. But, today I connected 20 pairs, but on demo account - we'll see.
I don't know. Reassured myself... I attribute it to the trembling in my knees - fear of being embarrassed in front of the public. I wish I had gotten the results first, and then bragged about the theory... But I realize it only now.
So we're all like that here, well, maybe most of us.) First, a long talk, but comes to fruition only a few.
By the way, read the history of Student - emerged from the need to estimate distributions in small samples . I have a sample of 1 minute and a maximum of 24 hours to estimate. Imho, that's plenty enough to go around. Analysis of ticks only at the last minute.
Yes, I have already tweaked some things.
But it doesn't change the essence of this particular branch - NS are very interesting and, remembering the thesis that one should not re-invent the wheel, but use what people have already done - I continue to look for NeuralNet Add-On for VisSim...
I even have 10 trades per instrument on a 5 minute one. Ticks and minutes are not used. I'm looking to get rid of the extra ones. I have no problems with them.
I've started to use fictitious profits.