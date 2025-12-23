Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 573
I.e. sort of momentum. That is how it works.
It is possible to convert back to quotes, here the meaning is that for regression problems not to take bare quotes, because models cannot extrapolate and it is necessary to predict, for example, oscillator readings on non-quotes. or simply increments.
Tortured for half a year with different predictors, including the increments of anything to anything, the number of predictors. And I used different models. And RF, and SVM, and MLP... I even tried the higher times and went all the way down to M1. The maximum I could achieve with a validation sample is 53% of accuracy; when using the training sample, the accuracy was 100.0%. This is not enough for trading. In order to be in the black, I need at least 57% of accuracy. I don't know if it's my hands or what. Has anyone achieved better results? I am just curious.
Hello.
Some advice, please. How to integrate into metatrader an already prepared model (the model was created in python using xgboost)?
The only option I was able to google is to save the model to a text file in python and then load it into mql using R.
Are there any other options? Do you have any examples of implementation?
Thanks in advance!
I chose Named Pipes as the simplest and most versatile solution. I.e. now mt and python script communicate with each other as a client-server. Sending requests/responses to each other.
+ I just checked the model for adequacy, otherwise SanSanych calls it a rattle.
It is clear that there is an error, but the general form of the increments is preserved. And this is not an error of the model itself but because it is built according to predictors and there is an error of its own.
Well, it's understandable.
I mean that maybe I should tighten something in Russia (expert's opinion)).
Well, it's understandable.
It's very important how to normalize... and NS will also go wrong if it exceeds sampling limits, I sent a link to the article... with RF it's the same in essence, but even worse, it just goes to a constant. It's only relevant for regression tasks, when classifying it doesn't matter.
And it is also very useful to normalize the sample to some sign, for example to remove the last noise... it is much easier to learn it at once and faster. And you can deliberately set a high threshold of normalization and filtering ranges, here a whole branch of strategies may turn out to be separate
It will not go beyond the range, if you ration intelligently, not stupid).
By the way, Maxim, do you really believe that any stable forecasting in the market is possible?
In certain markets yes, almost certainly... or in certain market phases... it is possible, but not always, you need good filters at least
the way I see it, if you adjust to a certain long term market cycle... which exist a priori. But how to do this automatically is the question.
Filters again. And who will make the filters? And what are these certain phases? How do you detect them? -By algorithmic detection? This is not a tsar's job.
So I guess: left to the DM - let him identify everything himself.