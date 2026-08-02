Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3739
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Julia sets as an analogy of "specific market scenarios"For each particular value of c (i.e., for each point on the "Mandelbrot landscape"), we obtain a unique Julia set. This set describes the dynamics of iterations for a given c: which initial points z0will remain bounded (belong to the filled Julia set) and to which attractors they will converge, and which ones will "run away" to infinity.
Each particular Julia set for a given c (which in turn represents the "current state of the market" or "set of prevailing parameters") can be an analogy of the market behaviour at that particular moment in time or in a given "market regime".
Dare I ask, has anyone tried to express all these clever thoughts in mql?
Dare I ask, has anyone tried to express all these clever thoughts in mql?
. It's kind of like a forward.
Lumpy, but at least it shows attempts to stabilise at a distance.
It's reinforcement learning.
- on the edge of the trend,
- trend pullback,
- return from the pullback.
Also the deal itself can be opened and closed in two variants: in the direction of the trend or against it. And it can be closed either in profit or in loss.
Total we have 6 states when opening a deal and 12 states when closing it. Obviously unfavourable states can be reduced, depending on the strategy. And for each of these states there should be its own analyser based on the patterns found earlier. Whether this analyser will be its own brain, rigid branching rules in the code, neural network, or mixed - there are variants to choose from.
That is, conducting a deal is a more complex action than opening and forgetting. And training is correspondingly complex. Simple doesn't work, so let's make it more complicated)
.
That is, conducting a transaction is a more complex action than opening and forgetting.
The only question is whether it can be formalised in principle in the form of some numerical function. For example, as a dependence of the stop level on the price and/or values of some indicators.
If yes, it can be done within the framework of the MO. If we are talking about an unlimited flight of fancy (an indefinite set of used data and ways of closing trades), then MO is hardly applicable.
For a specific strategy this number can be greatly reduced, so as not to get bogged down in the curse of dimensionality.
For example, for trading on a trend pullback, one entry state:
- pullback of the current trend, the direction of the trade is according to the trend.
To exit a trade 4 states are suitable:
- movement on the edge of the trend in the direction of the trade, the trade is obviously in the plus,
- return from the trend pullback, which moves in the direction of the trade, we are interested only when the trade is in the plus,
- trend pullback, which moves against the trade, there are two options: the trade in the plus and the trade in the minus, to sometimes successfully jump out of a losing trade with a smaller minus.
Other states are not favourable, because they lead to a losing trade. In these states we do nothing and wait.
If something went wrong, a stop will be triggered.
And so for any strategy. There is a big advantage in this: we do not enter or exit where the strategy does not provide. It is much easier to process 1+4 states instead of 6+12, and it reduces the risk of adjusting to the history.
Like this.