Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3660
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Well the same kind of thing works for k-mins )
Well the same kind of thing works for k-mins )
Would someone make a signal. to see what's going to happen on the oscillator.
Would someone make a signal... just to see what's going to happen on the O.O.C.
Kmins clusters out of the box.
Not always, depends on the data and the number of clusters. The speed allows you to go through the variants.
Would someone make a signal... just to see what's going to happen on the O.O.C.
What it looks like on the OOS is how it works.
A couple of active accounts. There are more of them, different models.
Models are generated at a rate of one in 10 seconds :) Not hft, for normal deposit management more.
This is from reals charts.
Dropped off the size improvement guy, there were a few options. I don't know who tried it.
Could improve hopeless partitioning by clustering.
This is from the reals of the graphics.
Looks encouraging)
On the first screen the income is 130 on 230 trades. And on average in pips per trade how much?
Looks encouraging)
On the first screen the income is 130 on 230 trades. What is the average in pips per trade?
I haven't counted, I'll have to go to the vps again. I'll look tomorrow.
The models are different, so I don't emphasise it.
At the same time the algorithm can work on a single MA, for example with a period of 30 :)
The highlighted part is the most important.
It's been my foundation for years.
BUT.
It's no use at all.
OOV and OOS are all fine. And if you run it in a tester or simulate a tester in R by moving the window one step forward, the result has nothing to do with OOB and OOS.
Sad. this is exactly the result that does not depend on the preparation of predictors.