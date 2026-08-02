Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3653
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On the question about the berry that ponies eat, he went into an endless loop of thinking :)
Ahahahaha
Interesting about the brain and neurons
Alright, so I came across this riddle in Russian: "A bull was sitting on a bench, counting his boogers. One, two, three. kozhavochki is-- who?" which translates to "Sat the little bull on the bench, counting his kozhavochki. One, two, three... kozhavochka is... who?" I'm supposed to figure out who or what a "kozhavochka" is.
First, I need to understand the context. There's a little bull sitting on a bench counting his "kozhevichki." The word "kozhevichki" seems unusual. It's not a standard Russian word, so maybe it's a play on words or a pun.
Let's break down the word "kozhevichki." It looks like it's derived from "kozha," which means "leather" in Russian. Adding "-vichki" could be a diminutive or a playful suffix. So, "kozhevichki" might refer to something related to leather, but in a playful or diminutive sense.
Given that it's a riddle, the answer is likely not literal. Riddles often use wordplay or metaphorical language to lead to an unexpected answer. So, maybe "kozhevichki" is a metaphor for something else that a bull might have or use.
Thinking about what a bull might count, it could be things like spots, stars, or even something like flies or insects, which are often a nuisance to animals. The mention of "one, two, three..." suggests counting discrete objects.
....
Response ))
The riddle presents a bull counting "kozhevichki," which seems unusual and likely involves wordplay. Breaking down "kozhevichki," it appears to be a playful or metaphorical term, potentially related to something small and annoying. Considering the context of a bull counting them, it's reasonable to deduce that "kozhevichki" refers to flies, which commonly bother cattle. The bull counting "one, two, three" would be a whimsical way of describing it tallying the flies landing on it.
Thus, the answer to the riddle is that "kozhevichka" is a fly.
How's it going with the MoD? Haven't been in for a while.
Here pioneers and a pensioner have learnt to predict candlestick reversal patterns using a simple neuron without training. Maybe they are still a little bit unpolished, but the result is already visible. Candlestick patterns without any hammers, hangers and evening stars).
How's it going with the MoD? Haven't been in for a while.
Here pioneers and a pensioner have learnt to predict candlestick reversal patterns with the help of a simple neuron without training. Maybe they are still a little bit unpolished, but the result is already visible. Candlestick patterns without any hammers, hangers and evening stars).
Neuronka again???? Last week was AI!
Neuronka again???? Last week it was AI!
You were dreaming.) You're following me. I was dreaming.
You're dreaming.) You're following me. I dreamt it.
How can I not follow you if you continuously shit in all the threads at once.....
You're dreaming.) You're following me. I dreamt it.
No, I wasn't dreaming.
No, I wasn't dreaming.
It was a joke.
I can see you're all watching my every word.))