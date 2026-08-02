Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3653

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Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
On the question about the berry that ponies eat, he went into an endless loop of thinking :)

Ahahahaha

 

Interesting about the brain and neurons


[Deleted]  
A bull was sitting on a bench, counting his boogers. One, two, three. booger is a what? Use reasoning to solve this puzzle.

Reasoning:

Alright, so I came across this riddle in Russian: "A bull was sitting on a bench, counting his boogers. One, two, three. kozhavochki is-- who?" which translates to "Sat the little bull on the bench, counting his kozhavochki. One, two, three... kozhavochka is... who?" I'm supposed to figure out who or what a "kozhavochka" is.

First, I need to understand the context. There's a little bull sitting on a bench counting his "kozhevichki." The word "kozhevichki" seems unusual. It's not a standard Russian word, so maybe it's a play on words or a pun.

Let's break down the word "kozhevichki." It looks like it's derived from "kozha," which means "leather" in Russian. Adding "-vichki" could be a diminutive or a playful suffix. So, "kozhevichki" might refer to something related to leather, but in a playful or diminutive sense.

Given that it's a riddle, the answer is likely not literal. Riddles often use wordplay or metaphorical language to lead to an unexpected answer. So, maybe "kozhevichki" is a metaphor for something else that a bull might have or use.

Thinking about what a bull might count, it could be things like spots, stars, or even something like flies or insects, which are often a nuisance to animals. The mention of "one, two, three..." suggests counting discrete objects.

....

Response ))

The riddle presents a bull counting "kozhevichki," which seems unusual and likely involves wordplay. Breaking down "kozhevichki," it appears to be a playful or metaphorical term, potentially related to something small and annoying. Considering the context of a bull counting them, it's reasonable to deduce that "kozhevichki" refers to flies, which commonly bother cattle. The bull counting "one, two, three" would be a whimsical way of describing it tallying the flies landing on it.

Thus, the answer to the riddle is that "kozhevichka" is a fly.

 
Thus spoke Zarathustra
 

How's it going with the MoD? Haven't been in for a while.

Here pioneers and a pensioner have learnt to predict candlestick reversal patterns using a simple neuron without training. Maybe they are still a little bit unpolished, but the result is already visible. Candlestick patterns without any hammers, hangers and evening stars).

91neuro

 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

How's it going with the MoD? Haven't been in for a while.

Here pioneers and a pensioner have learnt to predict candlestick reversal patterns with the help of a simple neuron without training. Maybe they are still a little bit unpolished, but the result is already visible. Candlestick patterns without any hammers, hangers and evening stars).


Neuronka again???? Last week was AI!

 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

Neuronka again???? Last week it was AI!

You were dreaming.) You're following me. I was dreaming.

 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

You're dreaming.) You're following me. I dreamt it.

How can I not follow you if you continuously shit in all the threads at once.....

 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

You're dreaming.) You're following me. I dreamt it.

No, I wasn't dreaming.


 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

No, I wasn't dreaming.


It was a joke.

I can see you're all watching my every word.))

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