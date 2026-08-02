Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3639

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Andrey Dik #:

That's what I've been talking about for several pages in a row, and if the moshnik swims in theory, it's a disaster)).

Go have a smoke, relax.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
Andreevs have a great trait of clinging to words like children.

Words in a decent society are taken to account for, both in children and adults.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

The Andrews have a great way with words, like kids.

You have a tongue like a broomstick-- you tell your own story.

You wrote above:

-- i.e. it turns out that your thousands of posts have a value equal to zero (and even negative, because they steal time for a thematic discussion with you) -- i.e. there is no point in talking to you on the topic of the topics

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

Go have a smoke, relax.

Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
I don't know anything about phs.

Go smoke a book.))

[Deleted]  
Oh, speak of the devil.
[Deleted]  
Now tell me you don't live in the matrix 😁
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
Now tell me you don't live in the matrix 😁

waiting for your next revelation.


this revelation of yours was typical:

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Andrey Dik #:

Go smoke some books.)

Have you smoked all yours yet?)
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

But there is a cyclic component on the graph of the ph-ion. I thought that stationarity for phs is described in some other way. It turns out that there is no such definition for them at all.

Periodic cycles are stationary. When I don't know what process I have encountered, I immediately plot the mean and standard deviation as a function of the sample. If there is convergence to a constant of these values, then we have a stationary process in the broad sense.

[Deleted]  
Evgeniy Chernish #:

Periodic cycles are stationary. When I do not know what process I have encountered, I immediately plot the mean and standard deviation as a function of the sample. If there is convergence to a constant of these values, then we have a stationary process in the broad sense.

Well, here, as it were, opinions are divided :)

Mistral:

Dipsic:


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