Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3639
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That's what I've been talking about for several pages in a row, and if the moshnik swims in theory, it's a disaster)).
Go have a smoke, relax.
Andreevs have a great trait of clinging to words like children.
Words in a decent society are taken to account for, both in children and adults.
The Andrews have a great way with words, like kids.
You have a tongue like a broomstick-- you tell your own story.
You wrote above:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Machine Learning in Trading: Theory, Models, Practice and Algorithm Trading
Maxim Dmitrievsky, 2024.11.18 08:03I do not know about f-i.
-- i.e. it turns out that your thousands of posts have a value equal to zero (and even negative, because they steal time for a thematic discussion with you) -- i.e. there is no point in talking to you on the topic of the topics
Go have a smoke, relax.
I don't know anything about phs.
Go smoke a book.))
Now tell me you don't live in the matrix 😁
waiting for your next revelation.
this revelation of yours was typical:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading
Maxim Dmitrievsky, 2024.11.18 08:03I do not know about f-i.
Go smoke some books.)
But there is a cyclic component on the graph of the ph-ion. I thought that stationarity for phs is described in some other way. It turns out that there is no such definition for them at all.
Periodic cycles are stationary. When I don't know what process I have encountered, I immediately plot the mean and standard deviation as a function of the sample. If there is convergence to a constant of these values, then we have a stationary process in the broad sense.
Periodic cycles are stationary. When I do not know what process I have encountered, I immediately plot the mean and standard deviation as a function of the sample. If there is convergence to a constant of these values, then we have a stationary process in the broad sense.
Well, here, as it were, opinions are divided :)
Mistral:
Dipsic: