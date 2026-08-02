Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3590

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Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
I know it :) I helped with sensor signal processing in the gas-chemical field. But there was a whole team working there. Good luck 😁

63 signs

each one is like a time series of 350-400 points.

Here's an example - one of the signs, raw.

green class "YES" , red class "NO"


the same feature but processed - normalised and time-aligned.


Separate not separate, and they are all like this all 63!!!!

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mytarmailS #:

63 features

Each is a time series of 350-400 points.

Here's an example - one of the features, raw

green class "YES" , red class "NO"


same sign but processed - normalised and time-aligned


Separate not separate, and they're all like that all 63!!!!

Mm-hmm. Try a general trend as a feature and feature differences and/or increments.
 
I'm already 12th :)
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Stock Price Prediction with Quantum Machine Learning in Python https://medium.datadriveninvestor.com/stock-price-prediction-with-quantum-machine-learning-in-python-54948a3da389

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Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

Stock Price Prediction with Quantum Machine Learning in Python https://medium.datadriveninvestor.com/stock-price-prediction-with-quantum-machine-learning-in-python-54948a3da389

I don't understand if these quantum operators give a gain in anything :) it's hard to find studies on the topic.

Naturally, there is no consideration of admission to a quantum computer because of the possibility of breaking it. If there was a tolerance, there would probably be a gain in learning speed.
 

I've gained 10 more positions.

I'm already 12th.

 
An article about using ChatGPT for fundamental analysis on news headlines.
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Aleksey Nikolayev #:
An article about using ChatGPT for fundamental analysis on news headlines.

Well, it seems that the results are not very good.

I still can't get my hands on "exchange rate economics". Were there any useful insights into forecasting or more general educational information?

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

Well, it doesn't seem like a very good result.

I still haven't got round to "exchange rate economics". Were there any useful insights into forecasting or more general educational information?

More like the second, theoretical basis for fundamental analysis.

Imho, such texts are interesting as a starting point for meaningful construction of numerical signs for shoving the fundamentals into MO algorithms.

 
Aleksey Nikolayev #:

Rather the second, a theoretical basis for fundamental analysis.

Imho, such texts are interesting as a starting point for meaningful construction of numerical signs for shoving the fundamentals into MO algorithms.

Imho... fundamental analysis is analysis with lag, in my paradigm it is SMA analysis. The market is moved by real deals, and fundamental is distant indirect triggers with incomprehensible power and incomprehensible lag. Why alanlise it if there is a price? In general, my opinion (which nobody asked me) I don't believe in the successful application of fundamentals
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