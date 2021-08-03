Incomprehensible !!! An EA made by me that works perfectly, it does not work in other Metatraders of other computers with the same parameters and the same conditions.
I can't quite understand why this can happen. Somebody could help me? Thanks a lot.
Is your MetaTrader maybe an older 32-bit build?
Or maybe you are doing the opposite and compiling on the most recent beta build?
Thank you very much for your quick reply.
I have developed the Ea on this platform.
The EA does not work on another 32-bit computer- with a Metatrader 5 Version: 5.00 build 2361 08 Mar 2020
Support for the 32-bit platform version was discontinued 20.03, after the release of build 2361. We strongly recommend upgrading to the 64-bit MetaTrader 4 5 version in order to access all the platform's features without any limitation.
