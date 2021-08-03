Incomprehensible !!! An EA made by me that works perfectly, it does not work in other Metatraders of other computers with the same parameters and the same conditions.

Incomprehensible !!!


I make an EA, compile it and it works perfectly. I take the ".ex5" file to another computer and it doesn't work. But if I put the source file on that computer and compile it, it works.

I can't quite understand why this can happen. Somebody could help me? Thanks a lot.

 
Is your MetaTrader maybe an older 32-bit build?

Or maybe you are doing the opposite and compiling on the most recent beta build?

 
Thank you very much for your quick reply.

I have developed the Ea on this platform.


The EA does not work on another 32-bit computer- with a Metatrader 5 Version: 5.00 build 2361 08 Mar 2020

 
antonioalberto: The EA does not work on another 32-bit computer-

Support for the 32-bit platform version was discontinued 20.03, after the release of build 2361. We strongly recommend upgrading to the 64-bit MetaTrader 4 5 version in order to access all the platform's features without any limitation.

